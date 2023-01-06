The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you like to warm up with a big toasted sandwich, Panera might not be your first thought. You would usually go to the bakery chain for a hot soup or salad and half a sandwich, or a croissant and a coffee. But all that is changing in 2023, as the chain is debuting three big, cheesy sandwiches on its French baguette for the first time ever.

If you like cheese—and who doesn't?—Panera's new Toasted Baguettes are 100% up your alley. The three new 10-inch-long sandwiches named Green Goddess Caprese, Pepperoni Mozzarella, and Smoky Buffalo Chicken all feature different cheesy toppings. The Green Goddess is a vegetarian's dream with fresh mozzarella, basil, arugula, and garlic aioli; the Pepperoni Mozzarella is like a pizza in sandwich form; and the Smoky Buffalo Chicken is a nod to the classic appetizer with spicy chicken and American cheese.

The sandwiches will join Panera's permanent menu on Jan. 12, but MyPanera members can try them now if they order through the chain's website or the app (which is free to join.)

One thing's for sure, you will not leave hungry after one of these massive sandwiches which start at $9.99 each. Panera's press release calls them "abundant" but be aware they are also abundant in calories ranging from 830 to 1,000. The Green Goddess—the healthiest sounding one—actually surpasses the Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt by ten calories. Plus, they don't look to be part of the half-sandwich offering the chain is known for.

To celebrate the launch of the new sandwiches, Panera is running a fun promotion where you can snag a free melt from Jan. 17 through Jan. 22. If you live in New York City, Boston, Denver, Washington, D.C., or Chicago, and the temperatures drop to 32 or below, the chain will share a freebie code on one of the local billboards, including Times Square.

Panera is popular in the suburbs with its cozy dining rooms with plenty of space for everyone, but it has had varying success in urban areas. Last year, it opened two new limited-service concepts in Manhattan to appeal to on-the-go city dwellers. This appears to be targeting those potential customers.