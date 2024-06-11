Papa Johns Just Brought Back An Iconic Pizza Fans Have Been Begging For

Burgers or pizza? Papa Johns is saving customers the trouble of deciding between the two with the return of a beloved mashup menu item.

That's right! Papa Johns' fan-favorite Cheesy Burger Pizza is officially back on the menu as of June 10. The returning pie is a refreshed iteration of the chain's popular Double Cheeseburger Pizza. Papa Johns first introduced the offering in 2014—and it has since developed a huge customer following. The pizza chain called it its "most requested menu item" in a press release and said that "over 500,000 fans have begged for its return."

"The Cheesy Burger Pizza has been a favorite for over a decade and fans have passionately let us know they want it back through endless comments, tweets and phone calls begging for its return," Kimberly Bean, vice president of integrated marketing and menu strategy at Papa Johns, said in a statement. "While other chains are going up against the burger, we're putting pizza first and staying true to our commitment by giving fans exactly what they want – pizza."

Bean's comments seem to take aim at Pizza Hut's brand-new Cheeseburger Melt that launched in mid-May. The handheld item lacks many classic pizza elements, featuring beef, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar folded inside a parmesan-crusted thin crust. It's also served with a side of burger sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Meanwhile, Papa Johns' returning Cheesy Burger Pizza features fresh dough topped with a signature burger sauce, beef, tomato, dill pickle, and cheese, served with a cup of Papa Johns' Special Garlic Sauce on the side. While the toppings may be untraditional, the returning item is still a pizza for all intents and purposes.

Alongside the pie, Papa Johns also brought back its Cheesy Burger Papadia, a flatbread-style sandwich filled with beef, pickles, diced tomatoes, cheese, and burger sauce. The chain also just introduced brand-new Cheesy Burger Papa Bites that feature pockets of fresh dough filled with beef, bacon, dill pickles, burger sauce, and cheese.

Papa Rewards members can order all three burger-inspired items starting on June 10. All other customers can score them nationwide starting on June 13. The Cheesy Burger Papadia and Papa Bites will sell for suggested prices of $6.99 and $4.99, respectively. For the first 500,000 orders, Papa Johns is selling the Cheesy Burger Pizza for just $10.

These aren't the only exciting menu launches at Papa Johns in recent weeks. Back in March, the chain introduced a lineup of limited-edition items featuring a new premium pepperoni.