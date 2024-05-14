Pizza Hut Is Launching a Very Interesting Cheeseburger

Your next Pizza Hut meal is about to get even more portable. In a crossover that you probably didn't see coming, Pizza Hut is launching a burger called the Cheeseburger Melt. According to the chain's official announcement, this pizza-inspired sandwich starts with a parmesan-crusted, thin-crust bread that's folded to encase beef, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar. A dipper of the chain's own special Burger Sauce is served on the side.

The new dish is a little bit pizza, a little bit cheeseburger, and a new entry point for the pizza chain. Of course, no cheeseburger dish would be complete without french fries and a drink. But, don't worry, Pizza Hut thought of that, too. The new burger is available as part of the My Hut Box package deal, which can include fries if you so choose (or wings), plus a drink. The Cheeseburger Melt itself starts at $6.99, while the My Hut Box package starts at $8.49.

To promote the new dish, Pizza Hut is offering free cheeseburgers on May 14 to any customer who is willing to "cheat on their usual burger chain," according to the release. So, if you spot one of the chain's delivery drivers with a QR code on the car (specifically, one sitting in a drive-thru at a fast-food burger chain in Chicago or Miami), just scan the code to unlock a free Cheeseburger Melt and drink combo, while supplies last.

If this unexpected burger and pizza fast-food crossover is tickling something in the back of your brain, it might be because you're remembering the time that McDonald's tried to launch pizza. Yes, back in 1989, the burger giant tried out pizza, but it didn't last.

An old Mickey D's ad from the late 1980s shows that the chain only offered the pizza—which actually looks pretty tasty!—after 4 p.m. That's totally missing the lunch crowd! Plus, the pizzas were made to order and they took too long, so they were pulled off the menu almost as quickly as they arrived. These days, most people don't even remember that McDonald's pizzas were even a thing.

It stands to reason that the reverse crossover could work more easily because Pizza Hut doesn't have to do as much heavy lifting with making the Cheeseburger Melts. These handhelds are quite similar to a Papa John's Papadia, which has been a successful menu addition for the other pizza chain.

"As a brand known for exceptional pizzas, venturing into the burger business is an exciting first for us," said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut, in a press release. "We thought we'd kick off our burger journey with something bold. That's why we're making waves in burger chain drive-thrus, serving up our delicious new Cheeseburger Melt for all you burger lovers out there."

And just in case the Cheeseburger Melt isn't your speed, Pizza Hut offers the handheld in four other varieties: Buffalo Chicken with buffalo and ranch dipping sauces, Pepperoni Lover's with marinara dipping sauce, Meat Lover's with marinara dipping sauce, and Chicken Bacon Parmesan with ranch dipping sauce.