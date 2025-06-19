14 Pepsi and Mountain Dew Flavors Are Being Discontinued

When it comes to your favorite food and beverage brands, there is some good news, and some bad. The good? New and exciting, as well as returning, flavors and varieties are always being added. However, the flip side is, some of your favorites get discontinued. The week it was confirmed that PepsiCo is discontinuing 14 flavors of Pepsi and Moutain Dew Products, which it notes on the Pepsi product locator. Is your favorite on the list? Here are the 14 Pepsi and Mountain Dew flavors that will no longer be available.

Pepsi Lime

Pepsi Lime wasn’t such a hit with fans. “I didn’t think the lime taste was that strong honestly. Was very underwhelmed,” one wrote on Reddit last year. “Drinking one right now. Not enough lime kick. Pepsi lemon was where it was at,” said another. “Barely any lime flavor, and also no zero variety, so the chances of me trying it again are slim. It was 66g of sugar and tasted like it,” a third said.

Pepsi Peach

There will likely be a lot of upset customers about Pepsi Peach bowing out. “Pepsi Peach is the best flavor since the original three fruit flavors came out in 2019 (Mango, Berry, Lime),” one Redditor shared. “Pepsi Peach has a strong and refreshing Peach flavor. I think it’ll be even better in cans.” However, one underwhelmed customer called the peach-infused soda, “meh.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nitro Pepsi

Nitro Pepsi, nitrogen-infused sodas with a smooth, creamy texture, was introduced in 2022. Three years later it is leaving the market. “When served properly (super-cold, hard-poured into a glass that’s also super-cold), it’s divine,” one Redditor shared about the soda. However, the price may have been a deciding factor in its discontinuation. “I love it. It’s not worth the extra cost though. I’ve only bought it a few times,” wrote one person.

Nitro Pepsi Vanilla

Nitro Pepsi Vanilla, a flavored version of the drink, is also going bye bye. One Redditor is mourning the loss. “Miss this so much I use to buy the whole stock,” they shared about Nitro Vanilla.

Mountain Dew Major Melon

Pepsi finally confirmed that Mountain Dew Major Melon is gone for good. Fans reacted to poasts shared by snachwithzach and teamsupernovafb announcing the departure. “NOOO NOT MAJOR MELON!” wrote one fan. “I’m sad the major melon one isn’t here anymore,” added another. “I’m sad about Major Melon going away but everything else looks great,” a third chimed in.

Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Major Melon

And, along with Mountain Dew Major Melon’s departure, the sugar-free version will also be gone. The company confirmed that Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Major Melon is discontinued.

Mountain Dew Spark

Mountain Dew Spark is another flavor that is no longer in production. “What the heck is with these choices?!? Spark was amazing,” wrote another angry Instagram user.

Mountain Dew Spark Zero Sugar

And, along with Mountain Dew Spark, the sugar-free version is also getting pulled. The company confirmed that Mountain Dew Spark Zero Sugar is being discontinued.

Mountain Dew Purple Thunder Zero Sugar

While Mountain Dew Purple Thunder may still be available, the Zero Sugar version is not. Per one Redditor, the sodia is “an amethyst purple crystal with transparency. Not opaque or solid like a lot of the Mountain Dew colours,” they wrote in a detailed review, calling it “appalling in terms of lack of effort, false marketing and overall execution.”

Mountain Dew Caffeine Free

I am not a fan of drinking caffeine in the afternoon, as it keeps me up at night. Others who have this issue will be disappointed that Mountain Dew Caffeine Free is no more. According to the website, “Caffeine-free MTN DEW products” wre only available in “certain regions.”

Mountain Dew White Out

According to Redditors, Mountain Dew White Out, a white version of the usually yellow soda, was discontinued awhile ago. “I want that so bad that was my favorite one as a kid,” writes one. “Literally the best dew,” writes another.

Mountain Dew Kickstart Mango Lime

Mountain Dew ventured into the energy drink game with Mountain Dew Kickstart. One of the flavors, Mango Lime, has been pulled. Some people claim it was disconinued in 2021, while others say it was still around in 2023. “Sadly this got discontinued. This was my favorite Kickstart flavor and one of my favorite Dews ever,” writes one Redditor.

Mountain Dew Kickstart Original Dew

The OG energy drink from the brand, Mountain Dew Kickstart Original Dew, was also launched in 2018 and was similar in taste and color, yellow-green to the original Mountain Dew. It has also been discontinued.

Mountain Dew Kickstart Blueberry Pomegranate

According to shoppers, Mountain Dew Kickstart Blueberry Pomegranate has been off shelves for a few years as well. However, it was listed as one of the recent items that have been discontinued.