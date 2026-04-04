5 Popular Spots Where the Pizza Dough Is Actually Made In-House

Discover five popular pizza spots that make their dough in-house daily.

It’s hard to know what kind of quality you’re getting behind the scenes. It’s not always clear at first glance when looking at pictures on Instagram if pizza dough is high-quality and made in house. By the time you purchase a pizza, it could be too late and you’re stuck with a dried out, cardboard crust wishing you had done your research. ETNT is here to help make your life a little bit easier by pointing out five popular spots where the pizza dough is made in the house.

MOD Pizza

At MOD Pizza, you can top the pizza with unlimited toppings for one price. They really prioritize quality, pressing the dough daily and paying attention to every detail. “Food authenticity is a huge deal with us – where it comes from, how it’s prepared – and of course, how it tastes,” the website says. “From pressing our dough daily to roasting vegetables – we’ve made it a priority to keep our food true. We’re also mindful of animal ethics, environmental impact, and working with food partners that share our commitment to quality. If we wouldn’t serve it to our kids, we won’t serve it to you. It’s that simple.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza prioritizes flavor and custom built pizzas to satisfy each customer. They certainly stand out, making their dough from scratch. “Blaze Pizza was born from a simple idea: build a place where people could enjoy fast, fire-cooked, custom-built pizza without compromising on quality or experience,” the website says. “From our scratch-made dough to our commitment to teamwork and innovation, Blaze has always been about more than pizza—it’s about bringing people together and doing things the right way.”

Jet’s Pizza

When it comes to freshly prepared dough, Jet’s Pizza is another establishment that prioritizes quality for their customers. “Jet’s stands for the freshest vine-ripened tomatoes, Italian herbs and spices, dough prepared by hand each day, and hand-grated, premium mozzarella cheese,” the website says. They have a wide variety of options like Detroit style, New York style, hand tossed, thin crust, and even gluten-free or cauliflower crust.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

The homemade dough at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is hand tossed and made in house every day. They cook their pizzas over coal in a brick oven, and top them with ingredients like basil, ripe tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Pieology

At Pieology, they make their dough from scratch every day. “The best pizza starts with the best crust. We’ve got four individually sized crusts to choose from,” the website says. The original thin crust is light and crispy, and is made in house daily with our secret recipe and pressed thin to allow the pizza flavors to shine.”