Pizza Hut's New Chipotle-Style Ordering System Will Change Pizza Night Forever

Pizza Hut is planning to implement changes to its restaurants in the United States in hopes it will boost sales and bring customers back. Drastically rising fast food prices have made customers think twice about visiting their once-favorite chains, for example Taco Bell and KFC, which like Pizza Hut are owned by Yum Brands. "The whole conceit was that you were getting some OK-level of food for a low price and you could get it quick," Virginia high school teacher Kevin Roberts tells CBS MoneyWatch about how expensive fast food has become. "Now I can't justify the expense. If I'm paying $15 for a burger and fry and drink, and it's McDonald's quality, forget about it — I'm going home."

Pizza Hut is hoping to buck the trend of year-over-year decline by bringing in changes to their domestic locations that have proved to be very successful for the chain internationally. Here's what customers might be seeing soon.

Chipotle-Style Pizza-Making Stations

Pizza Hut will remodel their stores to make them far more tech-forward and customer-friendly, with touchscreen kiosks and a customer-facing pizza-making station. "From its physical layout to its modern design and digital-forward capabilities, this new restaurant showcases Pizza Hut's legacy of innovation and unique ability to meet changing guest needs in ways that are distinctive to our brand," Pizza Hut Chief Executive Officer Aaron Powell says in a statement.

Hut 'N Go Menu

The remodeled stores will have a drive through, plus a Hut 'N Go menu where customers can quickly order and pick up its most popular foods, saving people time. People will be able to pick up their orders from heated cabinets inside the restaurant. "The digital and tech-driven features of this restaurant design in particular – from order kiosks to self-access pick-up cabinets to the digital drive-thru menu – help guests easily guide their own journey with Pizza Hut and allow our restaurant team members to better serve them," says global franchise markets and global operations president Shannon Garcia.

Post-Pandemic World

Pizza Hut is trying to adapt to a different industry landscape. "We know the consumer is expecting speed, accuracy and an incredible product, but is also expecting an experience," Garcia told CNN. "The time is right when we think about a post-pandemic world that has become much more digital."

Already Successful Internationally

The new changes are being tested in a Pizza Hut restaurant in Plano, Texas, before being rolled out nationwide. "Featured in nearly 2,000 Pizza Huts worldwide, we've seen how this restaurant design brings the brand to life with a distinctive, modern exterior, an effortless blend of physical and digital touchpoints and increased human interaction around the joy of pizza. In addition, the open kitchen approach lets our guests see the magic of our team members in motion as they craft each pizza," says Pizza Hut Global Chief Development Officer Joseph Call.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Modern Exterior and Interior Updates

The new restaurants will be updated with a more modern feel and look. "This location goes beyond a restaurant redesign; it embodies Pizza Hut's creativity and vision for the brand's future," says Global Chief Brand Officer Kalen Thornton. "This opening showcases our ability to innovate and evolve, which has served our 65-year leadership in pizza culture." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss Domino's vs. Pizza Hut: 6 Major Differences.