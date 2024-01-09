Domino’s vs. Pizza Hut: 6 Major Differences

There's something distinctly comforting about the simple combination of bread, sauce, and cheese. So, it's no wonder pizza has a stronghold on the fast-food industry. Yes, many pizza fans would argue that nothing beats a slice from a pizzeria. But pizza chains have still earned a special place in many people's hearts.

Following industry giants like McDonald's, Subway, and KFC, Domino's and Pizza Hut fall within the top 10 largest fast-food chains in the world, with Domino's bypassing Pizza Hut's ranking in 2021. The two major chains are continuously compared and put head to head in taste tests, attracting customers with their classic menu items and exciting releases.

Whether you're teetering between pizza chains or you're curious how the industry leaders stack up against each other, there are some notable elements that set the two apart. Here are six differences between Domino's and Pizza Hut.

Store footprint and sales

In 1960, Domino's opened its first restaurant, originally called DomiNick's, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Since then, the chain has grown to more than 5,600 restaurants in the United States, making $8.7 billion in U.S. sales in 2022, according to the company. Meanwhile, since opening in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut has expanded to more than 6,600 locations across the U.S., making $5.4 billion in U.S. sales in 2022, according to Restaurant Business Online.

Outside of the country, Domino's operates over 20,000 stores across 90 international markets, while Pizza Hut has over 19,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

RELATED: 4 Major Changes You'll See at Domino's In 2024

Pizza options

Domino's and Pizza Hut each do their pizza a bit differently. Yes, they both offer hand-tossed, pan, and thin crust options. However, Domino's is the only one of the two to serve a Brooklyn-style crust, while Pizza Hut has a stuffed crust option—something Domino's doesn't currently make.

The topping list is a bit longer at Domino's, as well, with the chain offering multiple types of cheeses like provolone, cheddar, feta, and parmesan asiago. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut just uses what it is labeled on its website as "regular cheese."

RELATED: I Tried the Classic Pepperoni Pizza at Domino's, Papa Johns, & Pizza Hut—and This Was the Best!

Additional food options

Take a look at both chains' menus and you'll find a selection of pasta dishes, chicken wings, and sides. While there is some variation among these offerings, Domino's and Pizza Hut each serve menu items the other one doesn't. For example, at Domino's, customers can score several different sandwiches like Buffalo Chicken, Mediterranean Veggie, or Philly Cheese Steak. Pizza Hut, on the other hand, doesn't sell sandwiches. Instead, the chain offers "Melts," which are handheld crusts folded over cheese and toppings, such as buffalo chicken or pepperoni.

Also unique to Domino's are the Loaded Tots, which debuted in February 2023. Available in Philly Cheese Steak, Cheddar Bacon, and Melty 3-Cheese, this menu item consists of tater tots covered in various toppings. Menu item availability can vary by location.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: The #1 Pizza at Every Major Fast-Food Chain, Chefs Say

Dessert items

Craving something sweet after chowing down on your cheesy pizza? These chains have you covered. While both offer cinnamon-flavored items, with Domino's selling Cinnamon Bread Twists and Pizza Hut serving Cinnabon Mini Rolls and Cinnamon Sticks, each chain offers a few desserts of its own.

At Domino's, customers can order Chocolate Crunch Lava Cakes and a Marbled Cookie Brownie. At the same time, Pizza Hut fans can sink their teeth into Chocolate Donut Bites, Apple Pies, a Triple Chocolate Brownie, and the Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie.

RELATED: The 'Healthiest' Orders at 7 Major Fast-Food Pizza Chains

Meal Deals/Bundles

At Domino's and Pizza Hut, customers can score several meal deals. Domino's, for instance, has its $6.99 Mix & Match deal, which lets customers choose two items for $6.99 each. The selection includes a choice of medium two-topping pizzas, breads, loaded tots, boneless chicken, pastas, sandwiches, salads, or desserts.

Similarly, Pizza Hut customers can order from the $7 Deal Lover's Menu, which also features a choice of two menu items. However, these are priced at $7 or $8 each. Unlike Domino's, the pizza included in this deal can only feature one topping. Other eligible items include bread sticks, cheese sticks, baked pasta dishes, boneless wings, Chocolate Donut Bites, and Cinnabon Mini Rolls.

Pizza Hut also offers a few different meal box options. The Dinner Box, which costs $14.99, will give customers a one-topping pizza, breadsticks, and cinnamon sticks. For $5 more, Domino's customers can get two medium one-topping pizzas, a 16-piece order of parmesan bread bites, and eight-piece order of cinnamon twists, and a two-liter bottle of Coke.

RELATED: 6 Pizza Chains That Have the Best Crust

Rewards programs

What's even better than a deal? Free food. And pizza fans can get plenty of this through rewards programs. Pizza Hut customers can enroll in Hut Rewards, which will allow them to earn two points for every dollar spent. Once they accumulate at least 75 points, they can unlock free menu items. This means they must spend at least $37.50 to unlock their first freebie. Other perks include exclusive offers like early access to new products, faster checkout, and birthday rewards.

Domino's Rewards is similar in that points can be redeemed for select menu items. However, this program is slightly different. Domino's relaunched its loyalty program in the fall, now offering a tiered reward system with a lower spending threshold. Previously, the chain required customers to spend $10 to receive points. Now, they only need to spend $5 to earn 10 points. Customers can redeem their first reward after spending $10.