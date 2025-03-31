7 Pop-Tart Flavors Ranked by How Much Shoppers Love Them

Pop-Tarts are a staple breakfast treat, and fans have strong opinions on what exactly the best and tastiest flavor is of these iconic toaster pastries. While some shoppers are nostalgic for specific Pop-Tart choices, others have firm favorites they've stuck to over the years, and love discussing their choices on social media. By analyzing fan-chatter on social media, I ranked Pop-Tart flavors based on enthusiasm, number of mentions, and overall hype. Taste is obviously subjective, but there are certain flavors everyone agrees are just delicious. Here are the top 7 Pop-Tart flavors ranked by how much fans love them.

Wild Berry

Fans are fond of the Wild Berry Pop-Tarts, and it frequently comes up as a reliable, fruity cult favorite, especially among the berry-aficionados. "I think for me it's frosted Wild Berry and Frosted Raspberry. Shortly followed by Confetti Cupcake – all frozen!!" one Redditor said.

Hot Fudge Sundae

Pop-Tart fans who want their sweet treats even sweeter enjoy the Hot Fudge Sundae flavor. "Hot fudge sundae baby," one said. "Strawberry Milkshake and Hot Fudge Sundae are superior," another commented. "Hot Fudge Sundae for me. But ultimately hard to choose just one!" a third added.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon

This classic Pop-Tart flavor is a nostalgic hit with shoppers, who love the familiarity of the Brown Sugar taste. "Hot Fudge Sundae. 🤤 Favorite basic flavor would be Brown Sugar Cinnamon," one Redditor said. "Love Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Hot Fudge Sundae!" another added.

Strawberry Milkshake

Coming in strong at number four, the Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tart is a fan-favorite, with shoppers reminiscing fondly about enjoying the flavor since childhood. "Strawberry Milkshake and Hot Fudge Sundae are superior," one person commented. "Strawberry Milkshake, ever since I was in elementary school," another added.

Frosted Cherry

Cherry comes in at number three, with shoppers passionately arguing that it's better than the Strawberry. "Frosted Cherry followed by frosted blueberry. Yum," one fan said. "Cherry is my number one, chocolate is second, and raspberry third. Had been that way the 80's," another commented. "CHERRYS THE GOATTTTT," a third raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Frosted S'mores

The S'mores flavor is a big hit with fans who love the graham cracker crust, chocolate, and marshmallow deliciousness. "Smores followed by cherry/blueberry," one shopper said. "S'mores or bust!" another commented. "Mine is cinnamon Brown Sugar and the S'mores," a third confirmed.

Frosted Strawberry

The fans have spoken—Frosted Strawberry is the best flavor of Pop-Tart, according to loyal shoppers. While some prefer the unfrosted flavor of Strawberry, it's a big hit across the board. "Rotates between strawberry, hot fudge sundae, and brown sugar cinnamon," one person shared. "Strawberry or Cherry," another agreed.