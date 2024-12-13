Pop-Tarts Secret Flavor Spotted on Shelves and Fans Are Scrambling to Find It 

Pop-Tarts enthusiasts are abuzz after one fan spotted an unexpected new flavor on store shelves. A Reddit user ignited speculation by sharing a photo of Lemon Blueberry Crumble Pop-Tarts, describing the flavor as a delightful surprise: "Apologies for over toasting," posted u/sweettreaty. "Very good, and you get unmistakable lemon and blueberry pastry flavor, and the lemon in particular isn't shy. It kinda reminds me of the flavor of Trix cereal, so very sweet."

This new flavor appears to be an unannounced addition, with speculation that it's being tested in select markets. In the comments, fans wasted no time expressing their excitement. u/02K30C1, a Top 1% Commenter, wrote:

"I really need to find these, they sound delicious."

Others echoed the enthusiasm, like u/LadyInTheBand, who emphatically stated:

"NEED NEED NEED."

For those eager to try the flavor, u/sweettreaty offered some advice:

"I searched my local Instacart (Instacart searches all the stores that offer the service, so it's a nice way to search for new snacks/food), and found them along with Cinnamon Roll at Food City in Tennessee."

While some speculated about the flavor's wider availability, others hoped it wouldn't remain a limited test. u/OggoDoggo chimed in:

"Cannot wait to try these. Hoping they make it out of the test market!"

The flavor has already inspired some skepticism, with u/foolsrushin420 warning:

"This seems like one of those Pop-Tarts that sounds good, like the Eggo Waffle Pop-Tarts, and then you get it home, eat half of one tart, and the rest of the box sits on the shelf for a year before you finally throw it away."

However, u/sweettreaty countered:

"Not really, I didn't care for the Eggo Pop-Tarts, but I like these."

Others are ready to search high and low for the new treat. u/Aggravating-Emu9389 declared:

"Omg, heading to store now."

This isn't the only Pop-Tarts flavor making waves. Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts, a fan-favorite discontinued in 2022, recently made a big return. The flavor is part of the Pop-Tarts Bowl promotion and has already been spotted in stores like Kroger and Walmart. Fans on social media have shared sweet reviews, describing it as nostalgic and better when warmed up.

We reached out to Kellogg's, makers of Pop-Tarts, for more information on both flavors and will update as soon as we hear back. For now, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for these sweet treats.