7 Popular Candy Bars Ranked From Worst to Best by Shoppers

There are hundreds of candy bars, sweets, and chocolates on the market, but which ones are so good customers can’t stop raving about them? I analyzed hundreds of social media comments in threads like this Reddit one to see exactly which candy bars customers say are the absolute best you can get, and ranked them from “it’s here so I might as well eat it” to “take all my money forever”. The results were interesting, and the winner was definitely unexpected. Read on to see where your favorite candy bar ranks!

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

Hershey’s is perhaps the most well-known candy company in the world (second only to Cadbury’s, I would say) but fans have wildly differing opinions about the basic Milk Chocolate Hershey Bar. One fan says “Nothing better than a good old fashioned Hershey bar,” while another says “It’s decent but that’s about it.” One thing everyone seems to agree on is the Hershey’s with almonds is amazing.

Take 5

Reese’s Take 5 comes in at number 6, with fans saying it is “literally perfect”. “It’s easily the winner and I’m tired of some people acting like they don’t exist. I still remember when my brother sold them for a school fundraiser like 10+ years ago before they were associated with Reese’s, they’re still just as good!” one Redditor said.

Twix

Good old Twix comes in at number 5 with a very strong fan-following. “Personally I’m a Twix fan. It’s what I grew up with and I love the crunchy caramel and chocolate combo,” one said. “Twix, specifically the salted caramel one,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KitKat

KitKat comes in at number 4 and is frequently mentioned for its delicious taste and texture. “KitKat. Always and forever,” one fan said. “Would KitKat be considered a candy bar? If so, KitKat,” another said. More than one fan likes keeping KitKats nice and cold in the fridge.

Snickers

Snickers comes in at number 3, and is one of the most popular candy bars on the list. “Snickers with almonds. Truly an adult candy. It just seems more sophisticated,” one Redditor said. “Snickers is THE perfect candy bar,” another agreed. “I am a Snickers fan and there is no other comparable replacement,” a third raved.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

This was a close battle to the number one spot… Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups come in at number 2. “Reese’s cups no contest,” one Redditor said. “As someone who used to fill vending machines for nearly 10 years – it’s Reese’s. Snickers are a close second,” another said. Special mention must be made for Reese’s Sticks which fans rave about.

100 Grand

And the winner is… 100 Grand! “100 Grand all day. I haven’t been able to eat them in a good while because I’ve got some dental issues I need fixed and 100 Grand bars are chewy and sticky, but MAN are they good,” one enthusiastic Redditor said. “100 grand, no contest,” another said. “As a foreigner who has very recently moved to the US, of the chocolate bars I’ve tried, my favourite so far is the 100 Grand,” a third commented.