Cocoa butter, aka theobroma oil, is a pale-yellow, edible fat extracted from the cocoa bean (Theobroma cacao). It is used in everything from body lotion and lip balm to chocolate – but only the highest quality. If you are curious about which chocolate companies actually use real cocoa butter, we researched for you. Here are 7 chocolate brands that actually use real cocoa butter.

Ghirardelli

Ghirardelli chocolate might not be cheap, but that is because the brand uses high-quality ingredients, including cocoa butter. “The unique ivory colored fat that constitutes 50 to 54% of roasted cocoa beans. Cocoa butter has little flavor of its own, but it adds considerable richness and depth to the flavor of chocolate. Cocoa butter makes chocolate fluid when melted and crisp when hardened. Chocolate melts readily and luxuriously on the tongue because cocoa butter melts at body temperature. Cocoa butter contributes to the creamy smooth texture and the long finish that characterizes fine chocolate,” it writes on its website.

Cadbury

Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, both in the UK and the US, does contain cocoa butter. Cadbury bars are formulated to meet FDA standards in the US, using only cocoa butter as the fat source. In the UK, Cadbury can use vegetable oils like palm and shea in addition to cocoa butter.

Lindt (Excellence line)

Lindt’s premium Excellence dark chocolates include cocoa butter (though not always on the front of the label), contributing to the familiar smooth melt—especially in their high-percentage dark and flavored variants.

Hershey’s

Hershey’s uses real cocoa butter in some bars, including Hershey’s Milk Chocolate. However, look at the labels, as it also uses substitutes in others.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nestlé

Nestlé’s use of cocoa butter varies widely by product and region — some use cocoa butter, others don’t. However, many of its chocolate products, including Kit Kat, list cocoa butter as a main ingredient.

Dove/Galaxy

Dove and Galaxy use cocoa butter in most milk and dark chocolate bars. The ingredient list of Dove Milk Chocolate bars clearly lists cocoa butter.

Cortes

Cortes Chocolate, made in Puerto Rico, is one of my favorite chocolate bars in the world. The ingredient list includes sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin (an Emulsifier), Salt, and Vanillin (an Artificial Flavor).