7 Popular Chips Ranked From Worst to Best by Shoppers

Americans love potato chips, and for good reason—these salty, crunchy snacks are additive and so delicious. There seem to be endless tastes and textures, and chip-fans are passionate about their favorite brands and flavors. I analyzed special media posts and online reviews to see which chips snack-lovers rave about, and which miss the mark. Here are seven popular chips ranked from worst to best by shoppers.

Miss Vickie’s Sweet Chili & Sour Cream

Coming in at number 7, fans like the Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Sweet Chili & Sour Cream but think it’s the least interesting flavor for the brand. “Nothing will beat the old Taco Bell Doritos from back in the mid to late 90’s. The new Miss Vickies Sour Creme, Onion and Chives chips are pretty tasty though,” one said.

Doritos Cool Ranch

Good old Doritos Cool Ranch comes in at number 6, with chip-lovers giving them honorable mention for consistency and nostalgia as well as taste.. “Sour cream and bacon are the GOAT. Cool Ranch are the best Doritos,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lay’s Ketchup Chips

Lay’s Ketchup Chips are delicious but hard to find. “Lay’s Ketchup Chips. I work on a dock that deals with a lot of drivers coming from Canada. Every once and awhile I’ll ask one of em to bring me a few bags. It’s unreal that they don’t sell them in the States!” one fan said.

I Tried 8 BBQ Potato Chips & The Best Were Bold and Crispy

Doritos Jalapeño & Cheddar

The Doritos Jalapeño & Cheddar is a strong contender for the most popular Doritos flavor. “It’s just a very simple and effective combination, and I think Doritos does it the best out of any other Jalapeno-Cheddar product I have tried so far by other brands of chips/snacks,” one fan said. “In the Lay’s version, for example, you taste mostly cheddar and you get pepper heat but there is very little of that earthy jalapeno flavor which is sad, and I have only had those twice and maybe never again, but the Doritos I would continue to buy.”

Miss Vickie’s Salt & Vinegar

Miss Vickie’s Salt & Vinegar comes in at number 3 and is highly rated by chip-lovers. “Miss Vickie’s has the best salt to vinegar ratio regarding the flavour, I also feel that the malt vinegar tastes better than regular salt and vinegar chips,” one fan said. “If you want just a nice little hint of vinegar, try Miss Vickies,” another commented.

Zesty Cheese Doritos

Zesty Cheese Doritos comes in at number 2, with fans raving about the delicious flavor. “Zesty Cheese Doritos are life! Just had a grab bag this evening. One of my favourites simply due to how much flavour is on these chips. They are totally covered and just when you think you had the best chip in the bag (anotha one!) you end up realizing the whole bag was filled with them,” one Redditor shared. “Zesty Cheese Doritos are the bomb!” another commented.

Ruffles All‑Dressed

And the winner is… Ruffles All-Dressed! “The all-time champ is Ruffles All Dressed,” one fan said. “I finally found these in Northwest Montana. Best All Dressed chips I’ve had yet,” another commented. “All Dressed Ruffles are a favorite and are harder to find now,” a third shared.