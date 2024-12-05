The 6 Healthiest Potato Chips, According to Dietitians
Potato chips make for a convenient, crunchy, and satisfying snack whether they're eaten alongside a deli sandwich or straight from the bag. Unfortunately, this seemingly harmless treat not only lacks essential nutritional value, but it may even seriously affect your health when consumed regularly. One study by Harvard researchers found potato chips are the food most strongly associated with weight gain over four years.
That's because most store-bought chips are made by deep frying potato slices in oil, contributing to their high calorie count and detrimental impact on heart health. Eating too many unhealthy fats has been linked to adverse consequences such as heart disease, diabetes, and weight gain, underscoring the importance of making informed choices when shopping for your next bag of potato chips.
Luckily, there are some more nutritious alternatives to traditional potato chips that registered dietitians actually approve of. We spoke to the experts to find out exactly which healthy potato chips you should buy. For more healthy options, don't miss 20 Healthy Chips for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians.
How To Buy Healthy Potato Chips
When choosing the healthiest potato chips, consider these key factors:
- Caloric Density: Look for chips that provide more nutritional value for their calorie content. Many chips are high in calories due to fat content, which makes them less filling and easy to overeat. Opt for baked or lower-fat options when possible.
- Saturated Fats: Chips made by frying potatoes in oil can be high in saturated fats—which makes them oh, so flaky!—but it isn't so great for your cardiovascular health. Choosing chips with healthier fats or lower fat content can make a big difference.
- Sodium Content: Potato chips are often loaded with added salt, which contributes to high sodium intake. Check the label and opt for chips with reduced or moderate sodium levels to better support your overall health.
- Simple Ingredients: Choose potato chips with straightforward ingredient lists that prioritize whole foods like potatoes, oil, and salt. Avoid options with artificial additives, such as preservatives, food coloring, or MSG, for a cleaner, more natural snack.
Let's find out which potato chips the experts say are the healthiest on grocery shelves.
6 Healthy Potato Chips
- Jackson's Sweet Potato Chips
- Roots Purple Sea Salt Potato Chips
- Terra Vegetable Chips with Sea Salt
- Siete's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
- Popchips Sea Salt
- Pure Protein Popped Crisps, Sour Cream and Onion
Jackson's Sweet Potato Chips
Calories: 150
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 150 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 1 g
"I love Jackson's Sweet Potato Chips, which are cooked in avocado or coconut oil," Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT of One Pot Wellness tells us. "Sweet potatoes are a great source of natural sugars and contain beta-carotene, which is converted to Vitamin A in the body. Jackson's Sweet Potato Chips contain 40% of the daily recommended allowance of Vitamin A," she adds.
Pair these sweet potato chips with a handful of nuts or a piece of fruit for a fiber boost and even more staying power in your snack.
Roots Purple Sea Salt Potato Chips
Calories: 130
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 120 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 2 g
We love a low-salt chip for our health, and Roots has nailed the nutrition facts here without compromising on flavor. Sarah Garone, NDTR, CNC recommends Roots Idaho's Kettle-Cooked Purple Sea Salt Potato Chips. "Made with purple potatoes, they contain the antioxidant anthocyanin, which you won't find in white potatoes. One serving provides 10% of your daily potassium and just 5% of the daily sodium recommendation, which is an excellent ratio for promoting healthy blood pressure. The other bonus: they're grown in Idaho, which boasts some of the best growing conditions for nutrient-dense potatoes," she says.
Terra Vegetable Chips with Sea Salt
Calories: 200
Fat: 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 110 mg
Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 1 g
Terra Vegetable Chips contain potatoes and other root veggies that add a variety of colors and nutrients to your salty snacking habit. Bonnie Newlin, MS, RD, CLT recommends Terra vegetable chips with sea salt, which are made with sweet potatoes, taro, and parsnips. "These chips are made from real vegetables, are gluten-free, and vegan. A serving of chips provides 3 grams of fiber and 1 gram of protein," she says.
Siete's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Calories: 140
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 190 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 2 g
As a gut health dietitian, Kaytee Hadley, MS, RDN, IFMCP, CPT shares that she prioritizes real ingredients and anti-inflammatory oils which you'll find in Siete's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. Made with just three wholesome ingredients: potatoes, avocado oil, and sea salt – they're a gut-healthy take on the classic snack, she says.
Popchips Sea Salt
Calories: 130
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 150 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 1 g
Popchips are one of the healthier potato chips on the market, shares Megan Huff, RD, LD Atlanta-Based Cardiac ICU Dietitian. "With just 3.5 grams of fat per serving, they have 50% less fat than regular fried potato chips. Instead of being fried, Popchips are heated under pressure yet still have the classic crunch of a regular potato chip that we all know and love," she adds.
Made without deep-frying, the chips have all the flavor of a traditional chip with half the fat. Enjoy grease-free fingers with Popchips and savor your snack with a potato chip that's sprinkled with delish spices and seasonings.
Pure Protein Popped Crisps, Sour Cream and Onion
Calories: 150
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 420 mg
Carbs: 13 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 12 g
You won't even know these are bursting with protein and low carb. Pure Protein's Popped Crisps in flavors Hickory Barbecue and Sour Cream and Onion, provide a better-for-you snacking alternative, minus the empty calories. With 12 grams of plant-based protein per serving, Popped Crisps delivers approximately 16 percent of the average person's daily protein requirements—about six times more than a single-serving bag of chips.
