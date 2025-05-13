11 Products Facing Price Hikes Despite China Tariff Deal

After months of tension and escalation, the U.S. and China have agreed to a 90-day pause on their steepest tariffs. According to the joint statement, the US will temporarily lower its overall tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China reduces taxes on American imports from 125% to 10%. While this is good news, it does not signal instant relief to goods that have drastically increased in price in recent weeks. Here are 11 products still facing price hikes despite the China tariff deal.

Coffee

One of the most noticeable price hikes during the tariff wars has been with coffee, and prices likely won't go down despite the recent negotiations. Coffee is sourced everywhere from South America to Asian and Africa, with many coffee brands based in Europe. Due to elevated shipping costs and supply chain disruptions, the price of beans will likely remain high due to limited inventory and uncertainty around trade negotiations.

Beer

Both domestic and imported beer will likely remain expensive through the summer. Canned beer that relies on aluminum packaging continues to face higher costs due to tariffs on the metal, and many beer companies are using expensive materials they stocked up on months ago.

Cheese

The European Union still faces steep tariffs, so imported cheese is still subject to trade restrictions. Brie, Gouda, and aged cheddar have recently become more expensive, and experts say prices won't fall soon.

Fresh Produce

While produce from China will face lower tariffs for now, exotic fruit and imported vegetables from other countries, including mangoes, pineapple, and bananas, are still affected by other levies. Retailers are also likely anticipating another tariff hike after 90 days if the US and China can't agree on a long-term deal.

Eggs

Egg prices rose sharply in 2024 due to bird flu outbreaks. While they have dropped an average of $1 since March, eggs are still nearly 50% more expensive than a year ago. Due to equipment and packaging costs tied to tariffs, they will unlikely drop back their 2024 prices anytime soon.

Chicken

A lot of chicken is raised domestically. However, chicken feed and processing equipment are sourced from abroad. With the price of beef higher than ever, demand for chicken and other affordable protein is up, so the cost of poultry is unlikely to come down anytime soon.

Seafood

The U.S. imports over 90% of its seafood. Tariffs on shipping components and packaging have raised costs, and experts don't anticipate these items will get cheaper in the next few months.

Cooking Oil

Global demand for cooking oil—especially palm and soybean oil—has surged. Due to tariffs on machinery and storage containers, paired with the crops' price, it is unlikely these items will get any cheaper this summer.

Packaged Snacks

The price of packaged snacks has increased for many reasons, including tariff-driven hikes in plastic packaging, transportation, and imported ingredients. The 90-day deal with China is unlikely to impact the price of these items, at least for the next few months.

Canned Goods

Steel tariffs from earlier trade rounds still affect canned goods, including soup, beans, and vegetables. Due to previous product contracts and backlog demand, higher prices will stick for a while, if not for the foreseeable future.

Condiments and Sauces

There are many reasons why condiments and sauces have gotten more expensive. They use ingredients like vinegar, sugar, or tomatoes sourced globally. Additionally, tariffs on packaging, bottles, and certain additives have increased costs, especially for imported hot sauces and mustard brands. It is likely prices will remain high, at least for the next few months.