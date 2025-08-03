6 Protein Bars That Contain More Sugar Than Candy

When you’re on the go and don’t have time for a meal, protein bars are an easy way to curb your appetite while getting in your daily protein. They’re touted as a healthy snack or a great post-workout fuel, but not all are worth space in your gym bag or purse. Some are loaded with so much sugar that they rival candy bars. Consuming too much sugar can lead to major problems like weight gain and obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Paying attention to the amount of added sugar in foods is vital for your overall well-being and the American Heart Association recommends no more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day for women and no more than 9 teaspoons for men.

To help navigate through the endless choices, here are six protein bars to avoid, according to health experts.

MET-Rx Big 100 Super Cookie Crunch

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 410

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 430 mg

Carbs : 42g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 25g)

Protein : 32g

MET-Rx Big 100 Super Cookie Crunch is rated 4.4 stars on Amazon with nearly 14,000 reviews, but it has so much sugar.”The MET-Rx Big 100 Super Cookie Crunch bar is the size of your forearm and the sugar content matches,” says Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess specializing in PCOS and menopause. “One Super Cookie Crunch clocks in at a wild 25 grams of sugar. That’s nearly an entire day’s worth if you’re trying to keep it moderate. Might as well eat an actual cookie.”

Gatorade Whey Protein Bar – Chocolate Chip

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 360

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 41g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 29g)

Protein : 20g

Gatorade Whey Protein Bar – Chocolate Chip is more of a dessert than a protein bar. “Yes, Gatorade makes protein bars,” Berger says. “And, like their drinks, there’s a bunch of stuff added in here that is not healthy. With 29 grams of sugar, you can have a candy bar and actually enjoy it.”

Berry Pomegranate Chia Clif Bar

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 250

Fat : 4.5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 170mg

Carbs : 44g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 21g)

Protein : 10g

The Berry Pomegranate Chia Clif Bar has more than double the amount of sugar than protein. “This bar packs 21 grams of added sugar, that’s more than your average donut, says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose. “It’s essentially dessert with a sprinkle of protein and fiber to dress it up.” She explains, “Sure, it contains oats, chia seeds, and fruit, but those benefits are overshadowed by the multiple forms of added sugar: organic brown rice syrup, cane syrup, cane sugar, and dried fruits that act like candy in the bloodstream.” According to Tateossian, “These cause blood sugar spikes, which can crash energy, worsen cravings, and increase inflammation, especially harmful for women over 40 already dealing with hormone shifts and insulin sensitivity. It also contains soy protein isolate, which is highly processed and not ideal for those with thyroid concerns or gut sensitivity.”

The Perfect Bar Chocolate Brownie

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 29g

Fat : 17g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 27g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 18g)

Protein : 12g

The Perfect Bar Chocolate Brownie is a chocolate lover’s dream, but it has 18 grams of total sugar and 12 added. “The second ingredient is honey, followed by chocolate with cane sugar, cashew butter, and cocoa butter, which means sugar and fat are making up the bulk of the bar,” says Tateossian. “While it does provide 12g of protein, that’s still a 1:1 ratio of added sugar to protein, and that blood sugar spike will leave you crashing mid-morning,” she says. “Even worse, it contains a mix of over 15 oils and dried ingredients (powders) that, while organic, don’t offset the insulin rollercoaster you’re signing up for.”

Anabar Monster Cookie Crunch Protein Bar

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 290

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium :160 mg

Carbs : 31g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 21g)

Protein : 20g

The Anabar Monster Cookie Crunch Protein Bar has 21 grams of total sugar and 20 grams of added sugar, which is way too much. “This so-called protein bar has 40% of the recommended daily limit for added sugars in one hit,” Tateossian points out. Yes, it has 20g of protein, but pairing that with sugar that high completely defeats the purpose. “You’re flooding your system with glucose, then trying to patch the damage with a bit of protein,” she says. “And with 290 calories and 14g of total fat, this bar is dense, heavy, and metabolically confusing for your body.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RXBAR Vanilla Almond Protein Bar

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 190

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 200mg

Carbs : 24g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 16g)

Protein : 12g

RXBAR is a brand known for their limited healthy ingredients, but it’s still not a smart choice due to its high amount of sugar, according to Tateossian. “The Vanilla Almond Protein Bar boasts no added sugars, but with 16g of total sugar, your body still responds the same way, especially if you’re over 40 and managing blood sugar sensitivity or hormone fluctuations,” she explains. “Natural sugar is still sugar when it’s not balanced with enough fat or fiber to blunt the spike.”m Tateossian addresses the natural ingredients and says, “Yes, it’s made with whole foods like dates, egg whites, and nuts, but it’s also carb-heavy (24g) with minimal fat (7g) to buffer the impact.” She adds, “That makes it a blood sugar rollercoaster waiting to happen. And for a bar marketed as a “clean” option, it can unfortunately still leave you crashing an hour later. It also includes “natural flavors”, a vague, unregulated term that can mask processed additives and chemical solvents. Choose a bar with better macro balance for stable energy and no crash.”