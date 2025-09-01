7 Best Protein Powders to Build Muscle Without Extra Calories

If you’re trying to gain lean muscle and need a boost, protein powder might be the answer, but choose wisely. Not all protein powders are as clean and healthy as they seem. Many are touted as nutritional but have artificial sweeteners that add calories. With that in mind, there are options that help meet fitness goals, but without the added calories. According to health experts, here are seven protein powders that help build muscle and are good for you.

Optimum’s 100% Gold Standard Casein Protein Powder

Nutrition : per serving 1 scoop

Calories : 120

Fat : .5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs : 1g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 24g

Optimum’s 100% Gold Standard Casein Protein Powder is dietitian approved! “Casein is a slow-digesting protein, which makes it a fantastic option for building lean muscle without adding unnecessary calories,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose. “With 24g of protein, 120 calories, 1g of sugar, and only 1g of fat per serving, it delivers a steady release of amino acids to your muscles over several hours.” She explains, “This is especially beneficial when taken at night or between meals, as it helps prevent muscle breakdown while keeping you fuller for longer, reducing the urge to snack on extra calories. The high protein-to-calorie ratio means your body gets the nutrients it needs for muscle repair and growth, without the added carbs or sugars that can slow down fat loss.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Thorne Whey Protein Isolate

Nutrition : per serving 1 scoop

Calories : 100

Fat : .5g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 75mg

Carbs : 321g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : g

Thorne Whey Protein Isolate is low in sugar and calories and Tateossian explains why it’s a protein powder to take for building lean muscle. “This is one of the leanest protein powders on the market,” she says. “Because it’s a whey isolate, it’s rapidly absorbed by the body, which means your muscles get the amino acids they need for repair and growth almost immediately after a workout.” Tateossian adds, “It also includes digestive enzymes like bromelain and papain, which help improve protein absorption and reduce bloating, so you’re not just drinking protein, you’re actually using it efficiently. The high protein-to-calorie ratio supports lean muscle gain without excess calories that could stall fat loss.”

KOS Organic Plant Protein Powder

Nutrition : per serving 38 grams

Calories : 160

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 4.5g)

Sodium : 330mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 20g

For those in search of a vegan protein powder, this one is for you. “KOS delivers 20 grams of protein from organic plant sources like pea, flax, quinoa, pumpkin seed, and chia, making it a great choice for those who want to build muscle without dairy or soy,” says Tateossian. “It fuels lean muscle growth without tipping you into a calorie surplus.” She explains, “What sets this one apart is the superfood blend of fruits, veggies, and digestive enzymes, which not only helps your body absorb the protein better but also supports gut health, key for reducing bloating and improving nutrient utilization. The added fiber (3 grams per serving) helps keep you fuller longer, making it easier to manage appetite while focusing on strength and fat loss.”

Dymatize ISO 100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder

Nutrition : per serving 1 scoop

Calories : 110

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 190mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 25g

Dymatize ISO 100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder comes in a variety of flavors that are low calorie and help build muscle, per Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD with the The Candida Diet. “This whey isolate protein is ultra-refined making it low in fat, carbs, and lactose,” she says. “Dymatize ISO 100 Hydrolyzed is ideal for those sensitive to lactose and wanting to take in clean protein and low calories.”

Designer Lite Low‑Calorie Protein Powder

Nutrition : per serving 1 scoop

Calories : 60

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 90mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: .5g)

Protein : 10g

This is a unique blend of soy and whey proteins with just 60 calories and 10 grams of protein. According to Best, Designer lite is a great option for those wanting to enhance a low protein pre or post workout snack for muscle recovery for the following reasons.

– High in protein and clean ingredients: These powders provide adequate protein without the extra unnecessary ingredients while staying low in fat, carbs, and sugar.

– Quick absorption: Whey isolates, in particular, digest rapidly making them ideal for maximum protein synthesis by the muscles without a high caloric load.

– Complete protein: Sourcing protein from high quality minimal sources or plant combinations allow these proteins to contain all essential amino acids necessary for muscle growth and repair.