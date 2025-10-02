7 Publix BOGO Deals Worth Grabbing Before They’re Gone

Those of you lucky enough to live near a Publix will be able to take advantage of some seriously good deals right now. The grocery chain is not only offering deals on a variety of items, but has some very high quality products available for buy one, get one free. From snacks and cereal to treats and drinks, these are some of the best food bargains you can get this week. Here are seven of the best Publix BOGO deals worth grabbing right now.

Pero Family Farms Mini Sweet Peppers

Pero Family Farms Mini Sweet Peppers are buy one, get one free right now. “Great for snacks! Our Mini Sweet Peppers are the perfect snack! They’re an excellent source for vitamin C, low in calories, have no fat or cholesterol and are big on flavor and crunch,” the company says.

Coca-Cola Original Taste

Publix has a Buy 2 Get 2 Free deal on six bottle packs of Coca-Cola Original Taste. “Soda. Pop. Soft drink. Sparkling beverage. Whatever you call it, nothing compares to the refreshing, crisp taste of Coca-Cola Original Taste, the delicious soda you know and love,” the store says.

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

I love the convenience of the Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise Real Mayo Squeeze Bottles which are BOGO right now. “Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise is proudly made with real, simple ingredients like cage-free eggs, oil and vinegar,” the brand says. “We know that to really ‘Bring Out The Best,’ we need to do more than just taste great. That’s why our delicious Blue Ribbon Quality Mayonnaise is made with real eggs, oil and vinegar sourced from trusted American farms.”

Snyder’s of Hanover Sourdough Nibblers Pretzels

Publix shoppers can grab two bags of Snyder’s of Hanover Sourdough Nibblers Pretzels on the buy one, get one free deal right now. “Everyone can enjoy this Non-GMO Project Verified snack, which is made in a facility that does not process peanuts. That makes them ideal for school, lunches, sports and on the go,” the company says.

Honey Nut Cheerios

Cheerios fans can grab two boxes of regular or Honey Nut Cheerios as part of the BOGO deal at the store. Cheerios Frosted Lemon Cereal, Cheerios Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Bluey Cereal, and Cheerios Chocolate Cereal are also included in the buy one get one offer.

Duncan Hines Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix

All the Duncan Hines mixes, including the Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix, are on sale as part of the BOGO deal right now. “Oozing with fudge flavor, this boxed brownie mix features a decadent chocolate fudge flavor in an easy chocolate dessert that comes out perfectly moist every time. Whip up a pan of chewy chocolate brownies for a weeknight treat, to satisfy your chocolate craving or as birthday brownies,” the brand says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Noosa Finest Yoghurt

Publix shoppers can grab two Noosa Finest Yoghurt in Vanilla Bean flavor for the price of one right now. Blueberry, Lemon, Raspberry, and Strawberry are also part of the BOGO deal. “Comforting yet indulgent, creamy vanilla Noosa is the foodie equivalent of a big ol’ aussie bear hug,” the company says.