25 Best-Ever Items at Publix, According to a Lifelong Fan

Publix claims the slogan, "where shopping is a pleasure." That's a bold statement for a grocery chain centered in the southeastern United States, a place where food holds a primary place of importance for any gathering. The statement is valid, though, reflecting the cleanliness, commitment to customer service, and quality products available at Publix stores. If you shop there, it's hard to go somewhere else.

There are a few limitations to note. The popular Florida-based grocery chain can be expensive compared to other stores, though the retailer is generous with coupons and its fans work to share deals. And just like any grocer, there are a few products that aren't so healthy. But overall, the store has built fans with its robust coupon program, quality store brand products, purchasing deals, and legendarily friendly staff. Those employees are the stockholders of the privately owned company, which might explain the attention to each and every customer. There's love for the community, also. Each Publix carries local products, like Virginia's sustainably caught flounder, South Carolina-grown watermelon, or North Carolina's Biltmore wines.

If you're lucky enough to have a neighborhood Publix, you're familiar with what makes me a loyal shopper, but not everyone gets the opportunity to find a store. There are no locations out of the South, Kentucky marking only the 8th state with a Publix supermarket. However, if you're traveling anywhere near the area, this guide serves as a list of not-to-be missed treats available at most locations.

Whether you love to cook or are just looking for a quick dinner solution, they are fully stocked to provide all your needed items. Here are 25 of my favorite products for anyone shopping Publix grocery stores.

Fried Chicken

Nutrition : (Per 1 Breast and Leg):

Calories : 1,130

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 2,540 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 84 g

The fried chicken from Publix deli is hand-breaded and double-fried, and it's as good as any option you can purchase in other restaurants. It is also a pretty good deal, offered in a huge variety of sizes. You can get a simple meal with two sides and a roll for yourself for around $8.99 or a mixed 8-piece carton for just $11.49. Special order sizes get gargantuan. You can get 100 pieces of mixed fried chicken for only $109 and it can be prepared with only 24 hours notice. You can't beat that for a party.

Chicken Tenders Pub Sub

Nutrition :

Publix Chicken Tender Sub on a White Roll (Per Half)

Calories : 710

Fat : 22.5 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,440 mg

Carbs : 71 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 54 g

Beyond the fried chicken, Publix is also known for its deli sandwiches, aka "Pub Subs." By extension, the chicken tenders sub is a winning combination of both elements. The deli professionals somehow make tenders that are satisfyingly crunchy outside yet juicy on the inside. Combining these in a one of the freshly baked Publix sub rolls from the bakery was sheer genius. While almost all Publix subs are delicious, the combination of fried chicken tenders, toppings, cheese, and soft bread just can't be beat. This sandwich fills you up for $7.59.

First Birthday Cake

Nutrition :

Vanilla Buttercream Cake (Per 1 Slice) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 3 g

Another area where Publix shines is the bakery, particularly when it comes to cakes. Whatever occasion you're celebrating, the Publix bakery has a delicious cake for you. But if that event happens to be your child's first birthday, then Publix has something extra special in store. When a customer orders a birthday cake that wishes a baby a happy first birthday, the retailer provides an additional 7-inch matching cake for that kid to enjoy. Whether it's for eating or smashing, that's for the child to decide. Whatever the choice, free cake from Publix is always a joy.

Cinnamon Fry Donuts

Nutrition : (Per 1 Donut):

Calories : 430

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 65 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 0 g

As the name suggests, these cinnamon fry donuts aren't known for healthy snacking. If you feel like a cheat day, these rounds are immensely satisfying. Somewhere between a honey bun and a donut, they're an airy, spiced delight with plenty of sugar glaze. These can often be found warm in the bakery, fresh from the oven. Healthy or not, they're delicious, especially at just $1.41 per donut.

GreenWise Dark Chocolate Almonds

Nutrition : (Per 8 Nuts):

Calories : 160

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 3 g

This doesn't seem like an item that would be specific to a grocery store, but hear me out. Publix has this area of small containers of Publix-brand snacks. You can find fruit chews, yogurt pretzels, glazed nuts, and bar mix. Also available are these dark chocolate almonds, totally organic and addicting, which I know from experience. They make a fantastic afternoon treat or a sweet addition to a charcuterie tray. One container holds a little over 6 ounces for $6.63.

Sweetened Tea

Nutrition : (Per 12 Ounces):

Calories : 130

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 0 g

Southerners love sweet tea. Basically, black tea is brewed to have plenty of caffeine and enough sugar is added to make the sweet flavor really noticeable. The gold standard of sweet tea is super sweet, rivaling the sugar content of any full bodied soda. My working theory is that it gets so hot during Southern summers, we need a sugar rush to survive.

Publix sweet tea checks all the boxes. The black tea is brewed in filtered water, but not too long to avoid being bitter. There are a lot of sugar. It's sold in gallon containers, suitable to grab quite a few glasses from one purchase. Just like some of the other sweet tea brands, Publix has fans that wouldn't get any other kind. The whole gallon of refreshment costs shoppers $3.87—it's well worth the purchase.

Old Fashioned Lemonade

Nutrition : (Per 12 Ounces):

Calories : 150

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 7.5 mg

Carbs : 37.5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 37.5 g)

Protein : 0 g

Once you've had fresh lemonade, it's hard to go back to powdered versions. In fact, if you ask my kids, lemonade made from just water, sugar, and lemon juice is the only type they'll accept. Publix labels its lemonade "old fashioned" because these are the only ingredients they use. There's no powdered formula. A gallon costs $3.87.

GreenWise Chicken Fried Rice Skillet Meal

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 240

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 13 g

The skillet meals at Publix are so easy to make. There are lots of different versions, like Mongolian beef and chicken Florentine. With just a quick sauté, you have a saucy, nutritious organic meal that doesn't break the bank at $10.99. The chicken fried rice has a blend of brown rice and quinoa, plus plenty of carrots, onions, peas and red peppers.

Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce):

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Do you look forward to sitting down in your favorite Mexican restaurant and getting that basket of fresh chips? Somehow, these sweet potato chips from Publix capture that feeling of salty, crisp chips, ready to scoop up all of your dips. In our house, it's a family favorite with sandwiches as well. An 8-ounce bag is $4.41.

Savory Tarragon Chicken Breast Salad

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup):

Calories : 330

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)[

Protein : 15 g

Chicken salad is another Southern staple. This kind uses tarragon for a sweet anise-like flavor and almonds for a crunch. Added to the side of a green salad or onto a croissant for a sandwich, chicken salad is a filling, protein-filled option for lunch. Lots of varieties get too much mayonnaise and too little flavor. This Publix version is just right. An 8-ounce container is $5.87.

Freshly Popped Popcorn

Nutrition : (Per 4 Cups):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0.04 g)

Protein : <1 g

Forget the movie theaters, staying home and watching from your living room just got more attractive, courtesy of Publix. The deli offers giant plastic bags of fresh popcorn to accompany your Saturday night entertainment. If you want to make sure it's in stock, order 48 hours in advance. It's also much cheaper than movie theater snacks at $2.75 for 7 ounces.

BOGO GreenWise Chicken Breasts

Nutrition : (Per 4 Ounces):

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 24 g

Publix runs some great sales, none better than buy one, get one free organic chicken breasts. The GreenWise chicken is free of hormones or antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet in an open air environment. At around $12.71 per pound, the boneless, skinless breasts drop to $6.35 per pound when they're on sale. I can't remember finding hormone-free chicken for that price in the grocery store for a long time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

French Bread

Nutrition : (Per 2 Ounces):

Calories : 160

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

All of Publix's bakery items are made from scratch and baked in store. A baguette costs $2.75 and is crusty, chewy, and soft on the inside. It's perfect to pair with a spaghetti dinner or dip in an herbed olive oil.

Publix Carrot Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice):

Calories : 410

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 3 g

A cult favorite, as I mentioned in this article, Publix carrot cake is remarkably like homemade. It never disappoints, serving eight people for $25.99.

Classic Chocolate Trinity Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup Serving):

Calories : 270

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 5 g

Dark chocolate ice cream gets a boost from fudge pieces and tiny fudge cups in this decadent dessert. Publix ice cream is made from real milk, cream, and cocoa, unlike other popular brands that are created from filler ingredients that simulate dairy products. The retailer is so sure that you'll like it that it offers a money back guarantee. One quart is $5.19.

Greenwise Organic Kombucha, Honeycrisp Apple

Nutrition : (Per 15 Fl. Ounces):

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 0 g

I was late to the Kombucha craze, unable to wrap my mind around the floating cultures I saw in the bottles. Finally, I took the plunge for health's sake and found a few favorites. This flavor at Publix was a game changer. Normally a strawberry girl, I loved the clean, lightly sweet taste of this kombucha. I felt like there wasn't a huge aftertaste or tang like you get from other brands. It's easy to drink and gives me all the probiotics I need for $3.29.

Peanut Butter Pretzels

Nutrition : (Per 10 Pretzels):

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

Crunchy and filled with real peanut butter, these salty pretzel pockets offer the satisfaction of really chewing up a snack. They are delicious and I've never had a filled pretzel that equaled them. For 16 ounces, you'll pay $6.63.

Breakfast Bread

Nutrition : (Per 3/4 inch serving):

Calories : 170

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 4 g

Not a lot of people know about the breakfast bread at Publix. It's perfect to have with your morning coffee, full of nuts and dried fruit baked in a thick, whole grain bread. I like to add some cream cheese or butter to a toasted piece for a great start to the day. A loaf is $3.53.

Key Lime Pie

Nutrition : (Per 1/8th Pie):

Calories : 480

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 68 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 58 g)

Protein : 7 g

My family has spent a lot of time in Key West and this version of key lime pie rivals any we've had in Florida. Maybe because Publix started in that sunny state, the grocery chain really took the time to get this dessert right. Whatever the reason, this pie rates right up there with the best. Priced at $9.99, the pie serves eight and makes a great addition to a summer cookout.

Blueberry Muffins

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin):

Calories : 250

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 3 g

The bakery does it again. These muffins are chock full of blueberries and baked to perfection. The outside is baked golden brown and studded with streusel. Inside, you'll find a soft middle full of flavor. A four-pack runs around $4.53.

Buffalo Dip

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 50

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

This dip is mentioned all over the internet as one of Publix shoppers' favorite items. It's salty, but good, and free of carbs for anyone on Keto—you'll just have to sub in some celery or carrots for the tortilla chips. All that dipping costs $7.41 per container.

Macaroni and Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 8 oz Serving):

Calories : 420

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 17 g

While you might make the choice to purchase this as a perfect side to the fried chicken in the deli, Publix mac and cheese stands on its own. With big, soft noodles baked into a super-cheesy creamy sauce, it feels very homemade. A one-person serving is $3.68.

Recycled paper towels

I regularly use the GreenWise-brand recycled paper towels and toilet paper at Publix. The two-ply towels are 100% recycled fiber and available with that money back guarantee if you aren't pleased with your purchase. Three rolls cost $4.87.

Mango and Peach Salsa

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

All of Publix' salsas are fresh and flavorful, but to me, this version stands out. It's mild, with just a touch of heat, but packed with fresh fruits and vegetables. It makes a great sauce for fish tacos or just an addition to a selection of dips for appetizers. One container is $4.19.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie):

Calories : 90

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0.5 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 0.5 g

Publix does a great job of making you addicted to these cookies from childhood. Every time I took my three kids to the grocery store, they'd start clamoring to visit the bakery for a free chocolate chip cookie. They were all smiles after getting the treat from employees at the store, even racking up some free balloons along the way. These cookies are soft and tasty and a pack of two dozen costs $5.53.