Red Lobster's Lobsterfest Is Back With Fan Favorites

It's that time of year again: Red Lobster's Lobsterfest is back from February 11 through April 20, and the chain is calling it the GLOAT (the Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time). Not only is the restaurant rolling out 10 new dishes for the festival, but for the first time guests have a very special upgrade which NBA All-Star Blake Griffin is helping with. "Lobsterfest is the ultimate celebration for lobster lovers, and this year, we're taking it to the next level with more variety, more flavor, and more ways than ever for guests to satisfy their crustacean cravings," said Nichole Robillard, CMO at Red Lobster. "From brand-new lobster creations to our exciting new Create Your Own option, we're serving up a lobster-loaded lineup that's sure to please any palate." Read on to find out more about the festival, and what's on offer for lucky Red Lobster fans.

Old Favorites

The Lobsterfest menu has some classic fan-favorites on offer, including hush puppies, popcorn shrimp, and endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Lobster Flatbread: Maine and langostino lobster with mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomatoes and sweet basil.

Lobster Dip: Maine and langostino lobster, spinach and artichoke in a three-cheese blend with tortilla chips and pico de gallo.

Bar Harbor Lobster Bake: Split Maine lobster tails with shrimp, mussels and fresh tomatoes, over linguini in a garlic and white wine broth.

Grilled Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon: Tender Maine lobster tail, shrimp and Atlantic salmon, finished with a brown butter sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

Surf & Turf Maine Lobster Tail & 7 oz. Sirloin, Surf & Turf Maine Lobster Tail & 6 oz. Filet Mignon, and Surf & Turf Maine Lobster Tail & 12 oz. NY Strip, all served with your choice of two sides.

New Stars

Red Lobster is adding four very exciting new items to the Lobsterfest menu:

Lobster Roll: Warm lobster meat in melted butter on a toasted sweet Hawaiian roll. Served with Chesapeake fries.

Lobster & Shrimp Linguini: Maine and langostino lobster meat and shrimp tossed with fresh tomatoes and linguini in a creamy lobster sauce.

Lobster Pappardelle Pasta: Maine and langostino lobster meat tossed with pappardelle pasta, asparagus, and fresh tomatoes, all in a savory garlic sauce.

Lobster Bisque (cup or bowl): Rich, creamy lobster bisque (6 oz. or 12 oz.) served with crackers.

New Create Your Own

Don't feel restricted by the options on offer—this year, for the first time, guests can build their dream plate by selecting two or three lobster entrées, customizing their perfect Lobsterfest Lover's Dream. Red Lobster is letting guests have their lobster "Blake Griffin's Way" for a limited time: featuring Rock Lobster Tail, Garlic Butter-Poached Maine Lobster, and Lobster Mac & Cheese on one plate. "This year's Lobsterfest is going to be epic," said Griffin. "My Lobsterfest plate is stacked and I can't wait for fans to try it and make this year's Lobsterfest the greatest Lobsterfest of all time."

11 Secrets Red Lobster Doesn't Want You to Know

Happy Hour Launch

Red Lobster recently launched a Happy Hour menu for guests who want to sip, snack, and celebrate. Available every Monday through Friday from 3pm to 6pm local time at participating restaurants nationwide, guests can enjoy $5 drink specials and get $2 off select starters. Drinks include:

Classic Margarita

Top-Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

Tito's Twisted Strawberry Lemonade6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

14 oz. Blue Moon Draft

14 oz. Bud Light Draft

6 oz. Mark West Pinot Noir

6 oz. Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

Select starters include:

Lobster Flatbread

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab Queso

Lobster Dip

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

Bold New Menu

Red Lobster revamped its menu in November, offering new items such as Lobster Pappardelle Pasta, Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops, Lobster Bisque, Lemon Basil Mahi, Simply Prepared Mahi, Parmesan-Crusted Chicken, and Roasted Asparagus. "We're thrilled to give our guests more reasons to celebrate this season with the launch of our new menu," Robillard said. "From mouthwatering new dishes and the return of beloved fan favorites to holiday-inspired sips and unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits, there's something for everyone."

Make better eating choices every day by signing up for our newsletter, and be sure to follow us on MSN!