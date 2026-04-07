5 Red Lobster Meals Diners Swear Are Better Than the Cheddar Bay Biscuits

These five Red Lobster meals are surprisingly better than the iconic cheddar bay biscuits.

Red Lobster has been a long time fan favorite of chain restaurant diners, keeping things affordable and gaining some popularity thanks to their delicious cheddar bay biscuits. Although the biscuits are probably what’s talked about the most when it comes to the food at Red Lobster, fans of the chain swear by these five other meals.

Endless Shrimp

With quite a wide variety of shrimp dishes on the menu, the bottomless shrimp deal is a favorite among diners. “I had to do another review on this Red Lobster because when I tell you, I am so ecstatic that ENDLESS SHRIMP IS FOREVER!!!!!!!!! I went back on a Saturday night with a friend and we ate until we couldn’t eat anymore and we were also able to take our leftovers home. Everything came out hot and ready to devour,” a Yelp reviewer said.

Signature Feasts

Mix and match seafood favorites and sides by designing your own feast, making sure the plate is filled with just your favorites. “Then came the feast! One

Steak with Lobster

was lobster tails, scallops, fried and grilled shrimp over rice. It was really good, with the lobster tails being the star of the show,” a Yelp reviewer said . “My date had the same lobster tails, scallops and rice, but added mashed potatoes and seasoned Brussels sprouts; all of which were delicious!”

Don’t be afraid to throw a lobster topping on whatever you want at Red Lobster. “For food we got the calamari, Bacon Cheeseburger, and a Lobster and shrimp topped sirloin with a choice of two sides from the Lobsterfest menu. Everything was delicious and definitely hit the spot for me,” a Yelp reviewer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Salmon New Orleans

Customers stress to other diners that they shouldn’t ignore other seafood dishes at Red Lobster, like their perfectly cooked salmon. “I ate the salmon New Orleans that has this sauce and some shrimp as a topper [with] a loaded baked potato and broccoli. The whole meal was perfect,” a Yelp reviewer said.

Desserts

After you indulge in your lobster or seafood feast, reviewers mention to other diners the importance of saving room for dessert. “I wasn’t very hungry so all I got here was a lobster baked potato and a brownie and ice cream but it was excellent,” a Yelp reviewer said. A little bit of chocolate at the end of your meal is crucial. The Brownie Overload consists of a warm brownie topped with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream, fudge, caramel, and whipped cream.