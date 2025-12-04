5 Best Local Chain Restaurants With Cult Followings

Travelers say these five regional chains are so good they’re worth going out of your way.

Across the US, each region has their own beloved chains. You can’t go to the West Coast without trying In-N-Out, and don’t even think about visiting the south without hitting one of their top fried chicken hotspots like Waffle House. Travelers are weighing in to give you a list of top five worth the journey.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out Burger is a staple along the west coast. "In-N-Out never misses! The burgers are always fresh, the fries are hot, and the milkshakes hit just right every time," stated a fan of the west coast chain. "You can taste the quality in every bite — nothing frozen, nothing fake. I always go for a Double-Double add chopped chillies with extra spread, and it's perfection. The staff are super friendly and quick even when the line's long (which it usually is, but totally worth it). Simple menu, classic taste — you can't go wrong with In-N-Out! Always priced right!"

Waffle House

Diners are big fans of Waffle House in the south. “Went in after many hours of driving and had a great breakfast with the bride,” a diner said. “Everything was prepared perfectly and served up quick. I LOVE the coffee. Got some in a to-go cup for the road. These are some hard working people.”

Wegmans

I worked at Wegmans for 9 years all through high school and college, and even after the pandemic changed a few things about their prepared foods section, it’s still incredible and you can’t miss out on the subs. “When I’m in Buffalo, however, my first stop after getting my rental car is Wegmans,” a fan explains. “The prepared food options are abundant. Do I get a gourmet salad? Maybe some sushi? Am I at an extended stay hotel with an oven…because now my options have tripled! If I know I’m going to have an uninterrupted lunch, I always go for a mini charcuterie tray, small cheese sampler tray, and a bag of crostini.”

Culver’s

On a Reddit post about Culver’s, one fan of the chain said, “the pot roast sandwich is outlandishly good. Melt in your mouth. Love the crinkle cut fries! Butter burgers are amazing especially the mushroom Swiss.” They continued on, raving that “The North Atlantic cod is also fantastic. Chicken tenders are crazy good. Love their house root beer and of course the frozen custard is top tier, great sundaes, shakes and malts.”

Wawa

Since seeing Alix Earle’s TikToks about the chain, I was always intrigued by the cult following based around Wawa, made clear when I got to try it myself on a trip through the south. The convenience store is known for its grab and go options like fresh coffee and packaged meals. One fan asked, “who doesn’t love a Wawa?!” Going on to say, “love the ability to customize your breakfast, coffee, and selection of items to take for lunch too. Not just a gas station and love the food options!”