7 Best Resistance Band Exercises to Do at Home

If you think resistance bands are just for rehab or warm-ups, think again! These lightweight, versatile bands can deliver a potent workout at home, on the road, or provide a fresh perspective if you want to switch things up. Resistance bands provide constant tension throughout each movement, activating your muscles in ways traditional weights can't. With their low barrier to entry, they're perfect for all fitness levels.

You can strengthen your entire body with a simple loop or tube band. From building powerful legs to sculpting your arms and back, resistance bands offer a challenge that rivals dumbbells. Plus, they're portable, affordable, and take up almost no space.

Ready to feel the burn? Here are seven of the best resistance band exercises you can do right at home to build strength, improve mobility, and fire up your muscles.

Exercise: Good Mornings

Good mornings strengthen your lower back, glutes, and hamstrings, making them a fantastic move for improving posture and reducing injury risk. The constant tension from the band engages stabilizing muscles, helping you develop rock-solid posterior strength.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Step on the resistance band with both feet, about hip-width apart. Loop the other end of the band around the back of your neck, ensuring it rests comfortably across your upper traps. Stand tall with a slight bend in your knees, core engaged, and chest up. Hinge at your hips, pushing your butt back while keeping your back flat. Lower your torso until it's nearly parallel to the ground, feeling the stretch in your hamstrings. Keep your head in a neutral position and your spine aligned. Drive through your heels and squeeze your glutes as you return to the starting position. Pause at the top before repeating the movement.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Perform 2 to 3 sets 8 to 12 reps

Exercise: Squats

Squats are the foundation of lower-body strength, targeting your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core. Resistance bands add a unique challenge by increasing tension at the movement's top, making your muscles work harder. They also encourage better knee alignment, reducing the risk of injury. Whether you aim for stronger legs, improved mobility, or a firmer backside, squats should be a staple in your routine.

How to do it:

Step on the band with feet shoulder-width apart, holding the other end at shoulder height. Engage your core and keep your chest up. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower into a squat. Keep your weight in your heels and avoid letting your knees collapse inward. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the ground or as low as your mobility allows. Drive through your heels to stand back up, fully extending your hips at the top. Squeeze your glutes at the top before repeating the movement.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Perform three sets of 8 to 15 reps

Exercise: Half-Kneeling Rows

Rows are essential for building a strong back, and doing them in a half-kneeling position forces your core to work overtime. This exercise strengthens your lats, traps, and rhomboids while improving postural control and stability. It's an excellent move for combatting poor posture from excessive screen time, helping to pull your shoulders back and strengthen the muscles that support your spine.

How to do it:

Attach the band to a sturdy anchor at waist height. Kneel on one knee, with the other foot flat on the floor for stability. Hold the band with one hand, keeping your palm facing inward. Engage your core and pull the band towards your torso, squeezing your shoulder blade. Keep your elbow close to your body and avoid shrugging your shoulder. Slowly return to the starting position, resisting the band's pull. Complete all reps on one side before switching arms.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Complete 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps per side.

Exercise: Hammer Curls

Hammer curls build serious arm strength by targeting the biceps and brachialis (the muscle underneath your biceps). They also improve grip strength, which translates to better performance in deadlifts, pull-ups, and other pulling exercises. Using a resistance band ensures constant tension, maximizing muscle engagement through the entire range of motion.

How to do it:

Step on the band with feet hip-width apart, gripping the handles with palms facing in. Keep your elbows close to your torso and your wrists neutral. Curl the band upwards, keeping tension on the muscles. Squeeze your biceps at the top of the movement. Slowly lower back to the starting position, maintaining control. Avoid using momentum or swinging your arms.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps

Exercise: Face Pulls

Face pulls are a must-do for shoulder health, as they strengthen the rear delts, traps, and rotator cuff muscles. These muscles are often neglected but are crucial for maintaining shoulder stability and preventing injuries. If you have rounded shoulders or spend a lot of time at a desk, this exercise can help correct poor posture.

How to do it:

Attach the band to a high anchor point. Grab the handles with an overhand grip and step back to create tension. Keep your chest up and engage your core. Pull the band towards your face, leading with your elbows. Squeeze your shoulder blades together at the peak of the movement. Slowly return to the starting position, maintaining control.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Complete 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Exercise: Bent-Over Rows

Bent-over rows are one of the best exercises for strengthening the upper and mid-back, improving posture, and building pulling strength. A resistance band provides constant tension, making every rep more effective and increasing the difficulty.

How to do it:

Step on the band with feet hip-width apart, gripping the ends with both hands. Hinge at the hips while keeping your back flat. Pull the band towards your torso, squeezing your back muscles. Keep your elbows tucked and avoid rounding your shoulders. Slowly lower back to the starting position.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Exercise: Shoulder Presses

Shoulder presses strengthen the shoulders, triceps, and upper chest, improving overhead strength and stability.

How to do it:

Step on the band with feet shoulder-width apart, holding the handles at shoulder height. Engage your core and press the band overhead. Fully extend your arms at the top without locking your elbows. Lower the band back to the starting position in a controlled motion. Keep your posture upright and avoid arching your back.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

At-Home Resistance Band Workout

What You Need:

Just your body and a resistance band! This workout will get your heart rate up and your muscles firing—all without needing heavy weights or bulky gym equipment. Expect to complete this workout in about 30 minutes.

The Routine:

Good Mornings Bent-Over Rows Squats: Shoulder Presses Hammer Curls Face Pulls

Directions:

Complete this as a circuit, performing one set of each exercise before repeating the circuit 2-3 times.

Perform 8 to 12 reps for each exercise.

Focus on controlled movements and maintaining good form throughout.

Adjust resistance by using a thicker band or shortening your grip.