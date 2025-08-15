6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak-lovers are rightfully passionate about their favorite sandwich, but not everyone is lucky enough to have access to a hole-in-the-wall authentic east coast spot to grab a cheesesteak—we rely on the big chains to at least try and get it right. Luckily there are a few nationwide restaurants that offer surprisingly decent cheesesteaks on the menu, made with quality ingredients and—if not strictly Philly-style—very delicious. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best cheesesteaks, according to fans.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Famous Philly is a fan-favorite menu item, grilled fresh to order with tender steak, peppers, onions, and white American cheese. “The Jersey Mike’s Philly is better than many NJ cheesesteaks at the local sandwich spots that are not cheesesteak specific,” one Redditor said. “I live in GA and this is the best Philly I can find. I sub the white American for provolone and man it’s an amazing sandwich!” another agreed.

Charleys Philly Steaks

Every Charleys Philly Steak is “grilled to order using quality meats, fresh melted cheese, and hand-cut veggies, all seasoned to perfection and piled on our signature toasted roll,” the restaurant says. The chain is usually found in the food court and offers reliably tasty sandwiches.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs Steak and Cheese is made with sautéed steak, melted provolone, caramelized onions, bell peppers, mayo, and deli mustard. “I just had this steak sub yesterday, and it was much more flavorful than I remembered. Their website description say sautéed Steak, and I am trying to figure out what it was sautéed with,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Panera Bread

Panera Bread has a Ciabatta Cheesesteak made with marinated sliced steak, melty provolone, caramelized onions, zesty sweet peppers, and garlic aioli. “I got the ciabatta cheesesteak but subbed white cheddar for provolone and tomato basil miche for ciabatta… this is one of the best sandwiches I’ve had from Panera in a while,” one fan said.

Subway

Subway’s Steak & Cheese features “mouth-watering slices of lean and tender steak with crispy lettuce, sliced onions, fresh tomatoes and topped with melted cheese. It’s served hot with your choice of vegetables and condiments on freshly baked bread,” the chain says. Our own reviewer gave her opinion here.

BJ’S Brewhouse

BJ’s Brewhouse has a Brewhouse Philly made with slow-roasted sirloin, American cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and green bell peppers on a toasted hoagie roll. The deep-dish pizzas are also very popular at this chain.