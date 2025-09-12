7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo is consistently one of the most popular dishes at restaurants for good reason: It’s absolutely delicious, but how could anything made of pasta, butter, and Parmesan cheese not be? This rich, unctuous, Italian classic is comfort food at its finest, but don’t be fooled by the simplicity of the ingredients—good Chicken Alfredo takes skill and finesse to perfect, and if you’re opting for this indulgent menu item, you deserve the very best. Here are seven restaurant chains serving up Chicken Alfredo customers rave about.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Chicken Alfredo is made from scratch with parmesan, cream, garlic and butter, served with fettuccine pasta and topped with sliced grilled chicken. The sauce is so good customers try to hunt down the exact recipe online to recreate the famous dish at home. Apparently they put Romano cheese in there too!

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy has what it calls “The Finest” Fettuccine Alfredo, made with Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, and Roasted Garlic. Guests can choose between the Parmesan-Crusted Chicken or Jumbo Shrimp to top their pasta. “Their signature pasta dishes are always amazing, and the classic bread with oil and balsamic is always a win,” one guest said.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s now has a Chicken Parmesan Fettuccine as part of its 2 for $25 menu. This dish contains a crispy chicken breast filet covered in marinara sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese, served on a bed of fettuccine pasta in a Parmesan cream sauce. Hungry guests will appreciate the signature garlic breadstick on the side.

Domino’s

Yes, Domino’s has a delicious Chicken Alfredo on the menu. “Grilled chicken breast and creamy Alfredo sauce is mixed with penne pasta and baked to creamy perfection,” the chain says. “Alfredo pasta is delicious and better than most dine in restaurants, so that sauce on a pizza? Probably can’t go wrong, especially with some bacon and mushrooms,” one fan suggested.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a “guest favorite” Fettuccine Carrabba, which is Fettuccine Alfredo with wood-grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, and peas. “Pasta Carraba was so creamy fresh and delicious! Absolutely blew away any Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken type dish I’ve ever had, so very tasty,” one happy customer said.

Pizza Hut

Don’t sleep on Pizza Hut‘s Oven-Baked Chicken Alfredo Pasta. “You can’t go wrong with this classic combination of our creamy Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, cheese, shredded Parmesan, and new cheesy garlic Hut Dust seasoning. Includes 5 breadsticks,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s Loaded Fettuccine Alfredo is a guest-favorite menu item, made with Fettuccine topped with Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Seasoned Mushrooms, and Parmesan-Roasted Broccoli. “I will defend and promote Fazoli’s Alfredo until I die,” one Redditor said. “It. Goes. Hard. And what to do about that pesky extra creamy sauce? Sop it up with one or eighteen warm, soft breadsticks! The breadsticks are satisfyingly salty, and it’s truly a transcended experience when paired with the Alfredo sauce.”