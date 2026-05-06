6 Seafood Chains Serving the Best “Mile-High” Fried Fish Po’Boys

These restaurant chains serve authentic, loaded Louisiana-style sandwiches.

A good seafood po’boy should be absolutely packed with fried seafood like fish, shrimp, and oysters, even crab and alligator, on good French bread with mayo and veggies. This staple Louisiana sandwich is made plain or “dressed”, but the fillings have to be generous and, of course, delicious. If you’re looking for this great Cajun classic and don’t have access to the incredible New Orleans food scene, there are plenty of chains that have excellent alternatives. Here are six restaurants with the heartiest fried fish Po’Boys.

Acme Oyster House

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The Fried Fish Po’Boy at Acme Oyster House is a delicious sandwich dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. The restaurant also has a Fried Crawfish Tail Po’boy, then there’s the Fried Peace Maker Po’boy: Golden fried oysters and shrimp, seasoned to perfection with Tabasco-infused mayo.

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar has generously proportioned Fried Fish Po’boy’s, plus a range of other fillings like shrimp and gator. The ½ Po’boy and Side option allows guests to have their choice of Shrimp, Crawfish, Fried Fish or Oyster Po-Boy with Étouffée, Jambalaya, Gumbo, or Red Beans and Rice.

The Original Oyster House

Diners at The Original Oyster House can enjoy delicious Fried Flounder Po’boys, as well as classic options like oyster, gator, and crawfish po’boys. All sandwiches are served with French fries and coleslaw, and the following can be added to any sandwich: A cup of homemade seafood gumbo or salad bar for $5, and two planks of applewood smoked bacon for $2.

Half Shell Oyster House

Half Shell Oyster House serves up tasty Fried U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish Po’Boys. All Po’boys are pressed on Gambino’s French Bread and served with lettuce and tomato, and served with one side of your choice. Guests can add a side salad for +$3, and add bisque or gumbo for +$5.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Diners at Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe can feast on Fried Catfish Po’Boys, made with toasted French rolls with all the fixings and served with hush puppies and fries. There’s also a Fried Popcorn Shrimp Po’Boy and a Blackened Chicken Breast option for those who want something different. Fried fish fans will appreciate the Fried Flounder Etoufee dish.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

The Shrimp or Catfish Po’boy at Copeland’s of New Orleans is made from hand-battered shrimp or catfish dressed with tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sweet and sour pickles, served overstuffed with French fries. There’s also a Duck Poutine “Rich Boy” made with shredded duck confit, French fries, rich mushroom gravy, mozzarella cheese, and green onions served on open faced Po’boy Bread.