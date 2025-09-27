6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Country-Fried Chicken

Country-fried chicken is a staple Southern dish consisting of thinly-pounded chicken breast which is breaded, fried, and usually served with gravy and mashed potatoes. This comfort food staple is simple yet incredibly delicious, and easy enough to whip up at home for a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner—but what about when you’re out and about and craving this mouthwatering dish? It might not be your grandmother’s recipe, but here are six restaurants serving up wonderful country-fried chicken with perfect gravy.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has delicious Country Fried Chicken on the menu, made with tender white meat chicken breast, hand-battered, golden-fried and topped with a choice of gravy. Each plate is served with a choice of two sides, including Buttered Corn, Caesar Salad, Fresh Vegetables, Green Beans, and the House Salad.

Country-Style Buttermilk Chicken

Logan's Roadhouse has Country-Style Buttermilk Chicken on the menu, which is made with hand-breaded chicken breast fried & topped with white pepper gravy. The steakhouse chain also has a fan-favorite Country Fried Steak on the menu for those who want to mix it up.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen has a country-fried chicken option that will keep you full all day: Meet the Southern Country Combo. This plate consists of Honey Butter Chicken on a split biscuit and one piece of Country Fried Steak with country gravy. Served with loaded mashed potatoes, broccoli and your choice of freshly baked bread. There’s also a Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and corn.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has a hearty Chicken Fried Chicken on the menu. “Our crispy homestyle chicken served with sawmill gravy. Comes with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” the chain says. Guests can also opt for the Crispy Homestyle Chicken, which is two boneless chicken breasts “fried just right” and served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has delicious Country Fried Chicken on the menu, hand-breaded on Texas toast with country gravy and served with two sides. The chain also has a Country Fried Steak on the menu for those who prefer red meat.

Denny’s

Denny’s offers a Plate Lickin’ Chicken Fried Chicken: Golden-fried boneless chicken breasts smothered in country gravy and served with two sides and dinner bread. There’s also a Country-Fried Steak Dinner with two chopped beef steaks smothered in country gravy, also served with two sides and dinner bread.