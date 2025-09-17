Many places serve fried chicken, but only a few do it right. This southern dish has a few key components that make it great. For one, it has to be super juicy on the inside and perfectly crispy on the outside. It also has to be seasoned just right. And of course, the chicken needs to be meaty. Here are 7 Southern chains serving the best fried chicken.

Bojangles

Bojangles serves cajun-seasoned fried chicken with a signature crunch. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. The only con? There aren’t enough restaurants. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken serves golden, crispy chicken with big portions at low prices.”I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one fan says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby's is famous for its crispy tenders and flavorful sauces. Founded in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1990, it was one of the first fast food chains to center its menu around chicken fingers. The chain also offers Texas toast, coleslaw, tea, lemonade, and "tater chips."

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Spicy, ultra-crispy chicken with cult-favorite status. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken has amassed a cult following around the South, California, and Arizona for serving spicy, crispy fried chicken with a perfect texture and kick. “Best chicken and fixings I’ve had by far,” one Redditor states. “Agreed. Best fried chicken I’ve had, ever,” another agrees.

Slim Chickens

Hand-breaded tenders served with a wide range of sauces. Slim Chickens, a smaller but growing chain, serves hand-breaded tenders with amazing sauces. “Since moving south I’ve discovered Slim Chickens and Whataburger. Strongly prefer either of them over any other fast food now,” writes u/Zacharacamyison.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken serves pressure-fried chicken known with juicy meat and crispy skin. Customers drive long distances just to eat there. “I won’t get any other fast food chicken,” writes one diner. “The spicy, crispy, golden skin is TOTALLY worth the extra mile on the treadmill,” adds another. “Best fried chicken around!! I get it several times a week lol,” a third says.

Golden Chick

Golden Chick is a Texas-based chain specializing in crunchy fried tenders. “It’s literally the best fried chicken I’ve ever had in my life,” writes one Redditor. “Great tenders, usually much faster service/shorter lines than popeyes, blue store, Chicken Shack, or chik-fil-a. I don’t tell people about it for that reason. I go there when I don’t want to wait in line forever for chicken like I have to do everywhere else in Baton Rouge,” added another.