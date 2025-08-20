7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Crispy Chicken

Crispy chicken has never been more hot—both in terms of popularity and actual hot chicken. Customers are choosing tasty chicken options more than ever and the big chains are responding by giving the people what they want. With so many options from so many different companies, it can feel like we are being bombarded with new crispy chicken menu items—but which ones are customers going crazy for? I analyzed comments on social media to see which chicken options are widely considered the best, and the results were interesting. For example, McDonald’s Snack Wraps are selling like wildfire despite customer complaints, and Taco Bell’s new chicken offerings are doing so well the chain is keeping them on the menu permanently. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best crispy chicken, according to diners.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken offerings have been a runaway success—first with the nuggets, and then with the Crispy Chicken burritos and tacos. Fans love the taste, texture, and quality of the new crispy chicken items and hope the chain keeps it on the menu permanently. “I got the burrito and honestly, way outperformed expectations,” one happy Redditor said.

McDonalds

McDonald’s brought back the fan-favorite chicken Snack Wrap in July, and sales have been so wild the chain actually ran out of ingredients like lettuce and tortillas. “I’m looking at the positive. We knew they weren’t going to be chicken selects quality or the yummy grilled honey mustard ones, those days are long gone. But for what they are they’re okay. I’d rather have them on the menu than not,” one philosophical fan said via Reddit.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is still the gold standard when it comes to consistently delicious and crispy chicken sandwiches from a chain restaurant. “It’s good and it’s real chicken, not a processed ‘patty’ plus a lot of us went there as kids with our parents and it’s nostalgic,” one Redditor shared. Many, many fans also comment on the overall experience of going to the restaurant, and the exceptional customer service.

I Tried McDonald’s New Chicken Strips and am Never Going Back to McNuggets

Chili’s

Chili’s fans (and suddenly there are so many!) are obsessed with the juicy, tender Chicken Crispers, also part of the 3 for Me menu. “I genuinely cannot believe the 3 for Me,” one Redditor raved. “I’ve loved Chili’s for over 15 years. Been there 100+ times with friends, grandparents, family. But recently, I moved out on my own and the 3 for Me has been a life saver. I can go to the bar, have a nice warm bowl of chips & salsa, fountain drink and crispy chicken sandwich tossed in honey chipotle sauce for $10.99? Feels like an absolute steal.”

Popeyes

Popeyes is known for its super crispy crunchy chicken. While customers have some issues with customer service they rave about the chicken itself, saying it’s crispier than KFC and Chick-fil-A. “Popeyes uses saturated fat to fry their chicken, which makes it crispier. Anything solid at room temperature is what you want. Crisco, beef tallow, etc,” one helpful Redditor explained.

Bojangles

Bojangles fans appreciate the delicious crispy chicken and generous portions. “Bojangles bone in chicken is absolutely outstanding. That said, they’re now opening in Texas with stores that sell tenders only which is blasphemy,” one Redditor said. “A big plus is they are NOT stingy with sauce, and their sauce cups are huge. At Popeyes it feels like you’re pulling teeth trying to get extra sauce even if you explain you’re fine paying for them. At Bojangles I’ll ask for sauce and get so much I have plenty to take home,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jollibee

Jollibee‘s Chickenjoy Fried Chicken just hits different—it really is so crispy and crunchy. “Chicken pieces were big, crunchy & juicy. Very little seasoning, though marinade is flavorful,” one Dallas-based Redditor shared. “I think Jollibee’s chicken sandwich is better than Chick fil-A,” another commented.