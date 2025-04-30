I Tried McDonald's New Chicken Strips and am Never Going Back to McNuggets

Recently, I shared the news that McDonald's was launching its first new permanent menu item (and a new sauce) in four years. The McCrispy Strips, the Mickey D's version of chicken fingers, won't be available at the drive-through until May 5. However, as one of my job perks, I get to try new menu items before you. Guess what I had for lunch today? An order of McCrispy Strips dunked in the new Creamy Chili Dip. And, I predict the latest launch will immediately become one of the most popular menu items yet.

Twice the Length of a McNugget

McCrispy Strips come in a rectangular box and are available in packs of three or four strips. I received four. They aren't huge, maybe twice the length of a McNugget, and all four in my box were different sizes – one was significantly smaller than the others.

100% White Meat

McDonald's promised that the strips are made with "juicy, 100% white meat," and they weren't lying. While the uber-popular McNugget is made from ground chicken meat and shaped into a dippable form, the McCrispy is an actual strip of whole chicken meat, putting McDonald's on the shortlist of fast food chains that use real chicken for their tenders.

Tasty and Tender

The company also described them as "irresistibly craveable," adding that they are "coated with crispy golden-brown breading and bursting with a bold, new black pepper flavor." The first bite I took was sans sauce, and I was surprised by how tasty and even spicy the tender was without the help of a dip. After all, McDonald's tends to be a little milder in terms of spice compared to competitors. But boy, do they have a kick!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Creamy Chili Dip

Next, I dunked my strip into the new Creamy Chili Dip, a sweet-meets-spicy sauce that seriously elevated the taste to next-level status. It reminds me of a spicier, adult version of Chick-fil-A sauce. However, like the chicken joint's trademark sauce, it isn't exactly healthy. According to the McDonald's website, a small container has 110 calories, 11 grams of fat, 2 grams of saturated fat, and 2 grams of added sugar.

So, What Did My Kids Think?

While adults will appreciate the whole-food feel and kicked-up flavor of McCrispy strips, I was doubtful that my little ones, who are relatively boring and safe eaters, would convert from their old reliable McNuggets. I saved two of the strips for my children to test, expecting scrunched-up faces complaining about the heat.

My son took a bite and handed it back. "Too spicy," he said as expected. However, moments later, he returned unexpectedly. "That's got a great aftertaste," he said. "I want more." My daughter was an immediate fan. "YUM," she exclaimed loudly. I asked her what she liked about it. "The seasoning is good."

The Final Word

In terms of nutrition, there are worse fast food choices you can make. The four-piece order has 460 calories, 40 grams of protein, 23 grams of fat, 67 grams of carbohydrates, and 3.5 grams of saturated fat. There is also 125 mg of cholesterol and 1470 mg of sodium. The three-piece is 350 calories, 30 grams of protein, 17 grams of fat, and 2.5 grams of saturated fat with 95 mg of cholesterol and 1100 mg of sodium.

Earlier this year, McDonald's revealed that it was focusing on more chicken-centric menu offerings. Alongside the return of the Snack Wrap, expected to relaunch sometime this year, the McCrispy Strips will solidify the brand as a player in the chicken market, joining the ranks of Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and Shake Shack. I can confidently say my family will be ordering them again, and so should you.