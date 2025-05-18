7 Chains Serving the Best Deals Right Now

Americans are going out to eat less than ever, and when they do part with their hard-earned money the food and price point has to be worth it. Gone are the days when you could get a solid meal at a fast food restaurant for a few dollars—these days customers are on the lookout for restaurant deals that save them money while still being worth not cooking at home. So which spots are attracting savvy, budget-conscious guests? Here are seven restaurant chains with the best deals right now—and keep in mind, some of these might be regional, so check your local restaurants for special offers and coupons.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza frequently has great deals on offer for customers (just check local and nationwide coupons and you're sure to find something great, especially for carry out). "I just did 2x Dominos 10-topping pizzas for $20, that was an awesome deal," one happy Redditor shared.

Chili's

Chili's has a handful of impressive deals for guests, including the 3 For Me. "That is a solid deal. Same price as a QPC meal at McDonalds, but much higher quality and the choice of a soup or salad to get some veggies in," one customer said. "Heck, even if you choose the chips and salsa starter, salsa is a vegetable. $30 (because of course you will leave a decent tip) for table service for two? That's what we paid 20 years ago."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts has some good deals for customers, especially from their breakfast menu, people say. "Dunkin Donuts has a meal deal right now where $6 gets you a medium coffee (hot or iced), an order of hash browns, and a breakfast sandwich," one Redditor shared.

Panda Express

Panda Express has fantastically generous portions, customers say. "For a more regular thing, nothing really beats the family feast from Panda Express for me in terms of food per dollar while keeping in mind quality/nutrition," one Redditor shared. "Sides: chow mein & supergreens. Entree: mushroom chicken, 2x teriyaki chicken (other memorable choices kung pao, orange, sweet fire, steak). Ends up being about $40 but with cooking rice at home it is enough food for lunch and dinner for 5 days."

Checkers

Budget-conscious guests love the Checkers Five for $5 meal, where you can choose between the Cheese Double or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, plus 8 white-meat Chicken Bites, Small-size Famous Seasoned Fries, 16-oz. icy-cold soft drink, and a Cinnamon Apple Pie. "Checkers $5 meal deal. Double cheeseburger, 8 piece nugget, fries, drink, apple pie. Can't go wrong," one Redditor shared.

Taco Bell

Customers are impressed with the new Taco Bell Luxe Cravings Boxes, which come in $5, $7, and $9 options. "I like it," one Redditor said. "I'd say the standard box is not enough food (but good value at $5 and some change) while the Luxe box is a lot of food (maybe too much even) and great value at $7 and some change."

Texas Roadhouse

There's a reason Texas Roadhouse is America's top casual dining spot—the deals and value for money the chain offers is amazing. "Texas Roadhouse has really good steak for the price," one Redditor shared. "They grill their meat so it has a fantastic char flavor, the one near me always cooks a perfect medium rare, and the steaks come out plenty juicy… I genuinely prefer Texas Roadhouse over a lot of the 'fancier' steakhouses in my area. Even if the fancier places taste a bit better, the value Texas Roadhouse offers can't be beat outside of cooking your own steak at home."