9 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best French Toast

The funny thing about French toast is that, contrary to popular belief (and its name), it wasn't invented in France at all. According to Food Republic, French toast dates all the way back to ancient Rome, where it was referred to as aliter dulcia. This translates to "another sweet dish." In fact, the French often refer to the dish as Roman bread. So, how did we come to call this beloved breakfast favorite French toast? Well, it turns out that the name is kind of a mistake.

The version of French toast that we all know and love today was first introduced to the U.S. in the 1700s by a man named Joseph French. An innkeeper in upstate New York, French decided to name his dish after himself and call it French's toast. However, a forgotten apostrophe unintentionally cemented the term French toast into our breakfast lexicon and today, people assume that French toast hails from France.

Aside from its murky origin story, French toast is a classic breakfast dish that actually helps combat food waste. Making French toast is a great way to utilize any stale bread sitting around and is enjoyed around the globe. Luckily, you need not travel far to enjoy good French toast. Many restaurant chains have come up with their own creative versions of the dish and these are some of the best.

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Per Serving (1 Order) : 880 calories, 48 g fat (29 g saturated fat, 1 g trans), 570 mg sodium, 94 g carbs (2 g fiber, 45 g sugar), 14 g protein

Typically open during brunch hours from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Snooze is the place to go when the breakfast craving hits. With locations in 10 states, the casual joint offers customers all of their morning favorites, placing emphasis on responsibly sourced ingredients. There's a reason why the chain's French toast is titled with an "Omg!" The restaurant's brioche is stuffed with house-made mascarpone and topped with caramel, vanilla creme, fresh strawberries, and toasted coconut for an out-of-this-world flavor combination. For those a little less hungry, you can also order it "neat"—a much more simple take on classic French toast.

Broken Yolk Cafe

Per Serving (1 Order) : 990 calories, 38g fat (25g saturated), 600mg sodium, 138g carbs (8g fiber, 70g sugar), 24g protein

A tropical twist on traditional French toast awaits diners at Broken Yolk Cafe. The diner's Tiki Toast is made with Kings Hawaiian bread and topped with blueberries, strawberries, shredded coconut flakes, caramel, and powdered sugar. This southern California hot spot has now expanded to several other states, and although its Tiki Toast is popular, the restaurant also offers other French toast variations, including churro, stuffed, crunchy, and classic French toast. Talk about options!

Kona Grill

Nutrition information unavailable.

"America's favorite grill," as Kona Grill calls itself, offers New American favorites and a weekend brunch to boot. On that weekend menu, you can find the Colorado-based chain's Macadamia Nut French Toast, made with French bread, toasted honey butter, fresh berries, and topped with mint. This unique interpretation boasts a wonderfully nutty taste to balance out the inherent sweetness of French toast.

Cracker Barrel

Per Serving (1 Order) : 1500 calories, 96g fat (33g saturated), 2190mg sodium, 111g carbs (6g fiber, 26g sugar), 54g protein

For a southern spin on classic French toast, head to your local Cracker Barrel location. While you could opt for Mama's French Toast Breakfast (which comes with buttered French toast, two eggs, and your choice of bacon or sausage patties), some might instead select the chain's Homestyle Chicken n' French Toast. This comes with Cracker Barrel's signature crispy Sunday Homestyle Chicken and three pieces of griddled French toast topped with powdered sugar and a side of whipped butter and natural syrup. Who needs chicken and waffles when you can have chicken and French toast?

Skillets

Nutrition information unavailable.

It began as a single restaurant in Naples and now has restaurants all over Florida. Skillets, a comfort food mecca, serves breakfast and lunch to hungry customers every day of the week. In addition to its seasonal menu, Skillets has a core menu of dishes to choose from, including four different varieties of French toast. These include Fresh Berry, Pecan Cinnamon Encrusted, Cinnamon Raisin Almond, and Croissant French Toast. All of the chain's French toasts are made with Ross's sourdough and vanilla egg batter.

First Watch

Per Serving (1 order) : 940 calories, 14 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 780 mg sodium, 175 g carbs (88 g sugar), 29 g protein

This daytime dining establishment got its name just right—it's the perfect spot to hunker down in the early morning hours of the day. To help customers get energized, the restaurant offers Floridian French toast, made with thick-cut brioche bread, sprinkled with wheat germ, powdered cinnamon sugar, and topped with banana, kiwi, and seasonal berries. For those who like to keep things simple, you can also order its traditional French toast, which features a custard-dipped brioche, again topped with powdered cinnamon sugar, and served with whipped butter and a warm mixed berry compote.

The Smith

Nutrition information unavailable.

The Smith, a delicious American restaurant with locations in New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C., has a weekend brunch menu to drool over. Its Vanilla Bean French Toast is a must-order item and is something you'll be dreaming about for weeks afterward. This iconic iteration of French toast is creme brulée battered and topped with caramelized apples and maple butter, and it will make your taste buds sing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Per Serving (1 Order) : 1360 calories, 76 g fat (37 g saturated fat), 2250 mg sodium, 158 g carbs (11g fiber, 72g sugar), 23g protein

With over 70 locations in 14 states, Another Broken Egg Cafe serves up southern-inspired breakfast, brunch, and lunch for all ages. Among its brunch specialties is the cafe's Cinnamon Roll French Toast, made with thick-sliced, house-baked toast-style cinnamon rolls, topped with a rum butter sauce, cream cheese icing, fresh seasonal berries, and whipped cream. Cue the drool. If you instead want to try one of the chain's other indulgences, it also offers other French toast varieties, including classic, apple fritter, and strawberry pound cake.

STK

Nutrition information unavailable.

Head to STK for its weekend brunch and you'll find a whole menu full of crave-able confections. Smoked Pork Belly Benedict and Hot Chicken and Waffles give you an idea of the type of over-the-top offerings that the upscale steakhouse chain has for its guests in 21 different U.S. locations. Included in that lineup is the restaurant's Cinnamon French Toast, made from brioche bread and topped with berries, cream cheese icing, and maple syrup.