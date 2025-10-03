7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Green Tomatoes 

Fried green tomatoes is one of those iconic Southern dishes you have to try at least once. Fresh unripe tomatoes hand-battered in cornmeal and deep fried is all there is to this simple dish, but the flavor and texture is wonderful. Whether just enjoyed by itself with a dip or piled into a burger, this dish is a real treat—especially if you have it while watching the iconic Fried Green Tomatoes movie. Here are restaurant chains with the best fried green tomatoes on the menu.

Tupelo Honey Café

Tupelo Honey Café has famous fried green tomatoes on the menu, made with panko-crusted fried green tomatoes over creamy stone-ground goat cheese grits and red pepper coulis, topped with fresh basil. “10000/10 I truly cannot recommend this place enough. It is one of my all time absolute favorites, every year when I come to Newport this is the place I beg to go to,” one diner raved.

Fried Tomato Buffet

Fried Tomato Buffet has Fried Green Tomatoes on the menu. “They have some of the best food. The green fried tomatoes, greens and chicken are really good. Nice place to take your family for dinner,” one happy customer said.

Shaggy’s Restaurants

Shaggy’s Restaurants has delicious Fried Green Tomatoes on the menu. Each order is made from crispy fried green tomatoes drizzled with remoulade. Guests have the option to add crawfish or shrimp to their dish, and there is a vegetarian option available too.

Ruby Slipper & Ruby Sunshine

Ruby Slipper & Ruby Sunshine has delicious Fried Green Tomatoes on the menu, topped with lettuce, red tomatoes, remoulade and bacon onion jam. “The atmosphere and vibe were on point. We had a 20-minute wait because they were so crowded. It didn’t take long to get our food once we sat down. The staff were very friendly and polite. Everything was seasoned well and very favorable. Everything was fresh,” one diner shared.

Cotton Patch Cafe

The Cotton Patch Cafe has a dish called Ma’s Fried Green Tomatoes on the appetizer menu, consisting of crispy hand-battered green tomatoes. “Excellent country food! Really loved the down-home feel of the restaurant and the food was great,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Po’ Folks

Po’ Folks has a dish called “Fried Green T’maters” on the menu. “Grandma’s fried Chicken and Po plate are the best. Great vegetable options. Serves Coca-Cola products. Fried green tomatoes and fried pickles are amazing. The country combo is a good option if you want a little bit of everything,” one diner said.

Whistle Stop Cafe

While not a chain, The Whistle Stop Cafe in Juliette, Georgia is the actual filming location for the iconic movie Fried Green Tomatoes. “This is the one!” the restaurant says about its iconic Fried Green Tomatoes. “Hand sliced green tomatoes battered in our secret seasonings, cooked to perfection, and served with a special sauce.”