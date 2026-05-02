Fans say these chain restaurants serve standout roast beef sandwiches nationwide.

Are you craving a roast beef sandwich? While a roast beef sandwich may seem simple, the flavors can be so intense. There is something special about the combination of slow-roasted, perfectly seasoned meat, a soft bun or sub roll, and the sauce, cheese, and veggies of your choice that is literally so amazing that there is an entire hit television show about it. Where can you enjoy the best roast beef sandwiches, without jumping into the screen and feasting at Mr. Beef on Orleans, the inspiration behind The Bear? Here are 6 chain restaurants fans say have the best roast beef sandwiches.

Lion’s Choice

Lion’s Choice, a St. Louis favorite known for fresh, thin-sliced, high-quality roast beef. It is considered a top-tier experience of roast beef sandwiches. Make sure to order the “king meal,” which comes with twice as much meat. “The lions choice near my job in O’Fallon put the Arby’s out of business. They know what’s up,” a fan writes. Diners also maintain the au jus is good enough to drink. “On a road trip in college, I ate at Lions choice and couldn’t drink caffeine (long story). I filled a cup with au jus on the way out and drank that on my drive,” a Redditor confessed.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s, which serves a solid cold roast beef sub, #6, Roast Beef & Provolone. “Jersey mikes roast beef is top tier,” writes a Redditor. “Definitely not dry,” agrees another. “Arguably the best thing they offer. 80% of the time I get roast beef or the club,” a Facebook user agrees. “Jersey Mike’s cooks their roast beef in house. I know because I trimmed and tied hundreds of them when I worked there,” another commented on the same post.

Portillo’s Italian Beef

Portillo’s Italian Beef is legit, with their menu focused around roast beef sandwiches. “I had Portillos when traveling for work. I ended up getting it 3 more times in like a 3 day trip. I’m so upset my state doesn’t have it. The Italian beef is a true wonder,” one Redditor said. “I always get mine double hot and dipped. It’s a f***ing mess, but absolutely delicious,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Arby’s

Arby’s is the go-to drive-thru spot for iconic, thin-sliced roast beef sandwiches. Jess Kelly, our reviewer, swears by the Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich, as it reminds her of the classic North Shore beef from Massachusetts. “It’s topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and a little bit of their red ranch, bringing together bold flavors and textures,” she says. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” a Redditor adds.

Kelly’s Roast Beef

Kelly’s Roast Beef is famous for its New England-style sandwich. “We didn’t just make the roast beef 3-way sandwich famous. We started it. 75 years later, we’re still slicing it thin on the daily and stacking it high on rolls from our favorite North Shore bakeries. Some traditions never get old,” the chain writes. “Kelly’s was the inspiration for Arby’s. Roast Beef sandwiches were “invented” here and the North Shore has some really incredible roast beef places- better than Kelly’s,” one diner says.

Roy Rogers Large Roast Beef

Another quick-fix option? Roy Rogers, where the classic roast beef sandwich is taken seriously, made with “slow-roasted, top (inside) round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. “Roy Rogers does make a pretty decent roast beef sandwich for a fast food chain,” writes Facebook group Jersey Sandwich Joints. “It’s all about the FIXEN bar!” a Redditor says.