7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Shrimp

Fried shrimp is one of the most delicious and versatile seafood options available, and it doesn’t usually break the bank the way lobster and crab do. This tasty little shellfish can be cooked in any number of ways, but a properly battered, deep fried or pan-fried shrimp is unbeatable, either as a snack or appetizer or a main meal. If you have a craving for fried shrimp and want to try a chain restaurant, there are plenty to choose from. Here are seven spots with the best friend shrimp you can get.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a fan-favorite Popcorn Shrimp Basket, served with your choice of one individual side and two hushpuppies. The chain also has a regular Shrimp Basket, where guests can enjoy the crunchy delight of six shrimp hand-battered in Long John Silver’s signature batter and fried to perfection.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has a ton of shrimp options on the menu, including Bang Bang Shrimp (Beer Battered Shrimp in Spicy Sauce). "Spice up your weekend with our Bang Bang Shrimp!🔥🍤," the chain captioned an Instagram video of the menu item. "This dish is so good 😍," one person commented.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill also has a fan-favorite Bang Bang Shrimp on the menu, which consists of crispy shrimp served with a signature creamy, spicy sauce. “Bang Bang Shrimp® lives in our head rent-free. Bang Bang Shrimp® is just $7 with any food or beverage purchase, Wednesdays at Bonefish Grill,” the chain says.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has dishes such as the Crispy Dragon Shrimp (crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet, mildly spicy chili sauce) and Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp (hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with our piña colada sauce and choice of one side). There’s also Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, which is hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried, and served with cocktail sauce and choice of one side.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has delicious Fried Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce and one side on the menu. There’s also Buffalo Beer Battered Shrimp on the menu, topped with homemade buffalo sauce and served with homemade ranch. Those who prefer grilled shrimp can try the Key West Chicken and Shrimp.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has a popular Bloomin’ Fried Shrimp on the menu, consisting of tender bite-sized shrimp hand-breaded with the famous Bloomin’ Onion spices and cooked until golden brown. The dish is then drizzled and served with spicy signature bloom sauce.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Shrimp Fritto Misto is over a half pound of shrimp mixed with onions and bell peppers, hand breaded and lightly fried. Served with marinara and spicy ranch. “I’ve had it if anyone’s curious, it’s genuinely pretty good,” one Redditor said.