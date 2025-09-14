7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Baskets

There are so many different ways to enjoy fried fish, and for pescatarians (or just those avoiding meat) a decent fried fish basket is a protein-packed, delicious treat. Usually made with white fish like cod, haddock, or pollock, this menu item is often accompanied with delicious sides and drinks to make a thoroughly satisfying meal. So which nationwide chains are serving up the most high-quality, crispy, crunchy options? Here are seven restaurant chains with the best fried fish baskets you can get.

Culvers

Culver’s menu items such as the North Atlantic Cod Dinner is made to order, and contains hand battered fried cod served with the classic Culver’s family tartar sauce, two sides, and a warm dinner roll. “Culver’s Cod is the best fried fish I’ve ever had at a restaurant,” one fan said. “No joke it’s better than Red Lobster Fish and many local places. I grew up near fishing communities and not even they could compare. I see people order but literally no one talks about how good it is.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a two-piece Fish Basket on the menu, plus a Fish & Chicken Platter. “Dive into the deliciousness of two pieces of classic battered Alaska pollock, accompanied by waffle fries and two hushpuppies,” the chain says. The restaurant is proud to offer wild-caught Alaska pollock, wild-caught Alaska salmon, and wild-caught north Pacific cod.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Hand-Battered Fish & Chips consists of a golden, crispy battered fish fillet served with coleslaw, fries, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge. The Double Crunch Shrimp is also a popular menu item, as is the Blackened Cajun Salmon.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has several fish baskets on the menu, including the Batter Dipped Fish served with two sides and hush puppies. “Fish and fries. Extra hush puppies. And an order of jalapeño poppers (a sleeper item on the menu). Wash it down with sweet tea,” one fan recommended.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel fans love the fried and grilled options, like the Friday Fish Fry: Four hand-battered and fried cod fillets with tartar sauce and fresh lemon. Served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. The catfish options are also a hit with guests.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has Fried Catfish on the menu, which includes U.S. farm-raised catfish breaded in southern cornmeal and fried to a golden brown, and served with a choice of two sides. “Texas Roadhouse has an amazing catfish plate. Ask for regular tartar sauce, hot sauce, etc.,” one fan advised.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has a delicious Fish & Chips basket with crispy cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and french fries. The Parmesan-Crusted Rainbow Trout is also a good option for those who want a different spin on the classic restaurant fried fish basket.