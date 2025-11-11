6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ham Dinners for the Holidays

There’s nothing like a ham dinner on the holidays—a slow cooked glazed ham is a nice alternative to the traditional turkey and is incredibly versatile, with leftovers that are perfect for sandwiches, casseroles, and more. If you’re craving a good ham dinner at a restaurant, there are some great spots where the ham dinners are perfect not just for the holidays but year-round. Here are six chains where the ham dinners, both dine-in and to-go, are exceptional.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has some lovely holiday meals available right now: The Premium Celebration Platter is perfect for those who want something truly special. This platter contains slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, house-made bread & celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans & ham, buttered corn, freshly baked dinner rolls and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral serves up delicious ham and traditional sides year-round, but offers extra special options for the holidays. “Enjoy Roasted Turkey, Glazed Ham or Bone-In Pork Roast. Each meal includes a variety of traditional sides, a dozen yeast rolls and a whole pie. Pick up is available starting November 3,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s is offering double smoked ham options for the holidays, including a Whole Ham Feast. Not every location will offer the same menu, so double check your local Dave’s to see what’s on offer.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel serves ham all day long as part of its breakfast menu, and ham can also be picked as a side for any meal. Diners can also opt for a Spiral Sliced Country Ham. This savory, hickory-smoked country cured ham is spiral sliced for easy serving and glazed for happier holidaying, the chain says.

Waffle House

Enjoy the Country Ham Dinner at Waffle House any time of year. Customers can also choose a side of City Ham, and of course sides such as hash browns and biscuits. The new Pecan Waffles are another seasonal treat for guests to enjoy.

Chuck-A-Rama

Chuck-A-Rama has a Carved Ham plate available after 4 p.m. on weekdays and available all day on Sunday Family Dinner days. “The salty, hickory smoke flavor of the ham is perfectly balanced with a sweet and sticky honey and brown sugar glaze,” the restaurant says..