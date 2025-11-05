11 Costco Holiday Finds Too Good to Miss

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Costco is ready for it. This week, the superstore announced its major sale, running throughout November in incremental drops. All of the deals are listed in the Holiday Savings in-warehouse and online deals booklet and run through Black Friday weekend. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 fresh Costco holiday finds that are “too good to miss.”

Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates

Are you hosting over the holidays? Now is the time to buy Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates, an additional $3.10 off now unitle November 16. Shoppers maintain they “resemble fine china,” and keep buying them again and again. “I have purchased these plates several times, both in the store and on line. Last summer we took them on vacation to the mountains. My granddaughter was kind enough to wash any dishes needing washed; however, I happened to find her washing my costos elegant plates. I told her they were ‘throw always’ and that is why I purchased them. Well, she certainly thought they looked like China and believed we should begin washing them. I sure had a difficult time to do otherwise. The dishes are great, and when have lunch, we often use them rather than our China!” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round

Shoppers are obsessed with Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round, which will be $2 off

November 28 to December 1. “Highly recommended,” writes a Redditor. “Crunchy on the outside; rip apart soft on the inside. Not skimpy on the cranberries & walnuts.”

RELATED: 7 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets



Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps White Creme and Peppermint

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps White Creme and Peppermint snacks are also on sale until November 16 for $3. “Welcome back! $9.49 These are perfect for holiday charcuterie boards too! @snackfactory ❤️💚,” Costco So Obsessed shared in a recent post. “Super yum,” commented a follower. “These are so good,” added another.

The 65-Inch Frame Television

If you have been holding out on buying a Frame television, get ready. Form November 17 until December 1 the Samsung 65″ Class – The Frame Series – QLED 4K – Art Mode Vision AI Smart TV, which includes the Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle Included For 5 Years of Total Coverage, is just $1,199.99. “Can’t say enough how much we enjoy this tv! We have the 55″ in our bedroom, and it looks like we have art hanging over the dresser rather than a homely tv. We have the art on a three-minute rotation (motion activated) and sometimes I’ll just sit on the bed to watch the art. Another feature that we love is the mat screen that doesn’t reflect the light from the windows that are directly across from it. Our regular tv was barely viewable in the daytime due to the glare. Also like the minimal wiring. We’ve bought a second one!” writes a shopper. “I’ve never loved a tv…until now!” writes another. “I bought the 50 inch Frame for my bedroom and I absolutely love it! The picture is fabulous and I bought a Bose sound bar from Costco to go with it which really makes the sound pop. The best part so far is the art store! So much beautiful art to scroll through and show when I’m not watching TV. Highly recommend!”

Frito Lay Chips and Queso

Just in time for holiday parties, get Frito Lay Tostitos Medium Queso Dip 23 oz, 2-count, for $2.50 off and Fritos Scoops! Corn Chips, 32 oz, $2.40 off. The sale goes through November 16.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno

I am a big fan of Amylu products and can’t wait to try Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno, 46 oz. Get the chicken meatballs for $4 off from November 17 through December 1.

Del Real Foods Chicken In Red Sauce Tamales

I love tamales. While nothing compares to the tamale carts in Los Angeles, Del Real Foods version comes close. Get the Del Real Foods Chicken In Red Sauce Tamales, 15-count, for $5 off from November 17 to December 1 at your local warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jean

Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans are a wildly popular clothing item. Black Friday weekend, the already affordable pants will be an additional $4 off.

Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Bundle

My whole house is decked out in Sonos speakers and the sound quality is amazing. I’ve had them for ten years, and they are still working great. Black Friday weekend, the Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Bundle is a whopping $220 off. “Great product, and of course the bundle from Costco has extra value along with a longer warranty. No need for an amp any more, simple to connect,” writes a shopper.

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks In A Crispy Seasoned Breading

Another great appetizer for holiday parties? Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks In A Crispy Seasoned Breading. Get the 5-pound box for $4.50 off from November 28 to December 1.

Gift Cards

Costco is where I buy all my gift cards. On Black Friday, restaurant gift cards are $5 off, including Landry’s, Morton’s, and Fogo de Chao. Get $100 worth of cards for just $74.99.