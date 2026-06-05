5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Hamburger Steak, According to Diners

From classic diner plates to cheese-smothered options, these spots serve the ultimate comfort food.

Hamburger steak is comfort food at its most simple and best: a hamburger patty, usually mixed with breadcrumbs and other ingredients, served with sides like mashed potatoes and gravy. This meatloaf-style dish is also a popular breakfast item when served with eggs, grits, toast and more, and different cuisines (like Hawaiian loco moco) put their own spin on this classic meal. If you’re craving savory, delicious hamburger steak, here are the best spots diners love.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Hamburger Steak meal is made with a half-pound hamburger steak in buttery garlic sauce served with your choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins and two or three classic sides. “Love the hamburger steak. Thank you for bringing it back,” one fan said.

Huddle House

The Chopped Steak Dinner at Huddle House is a delicious meal served with savory mushroom gravy, Texas Toast or a buttery, fluffy biscuit, and your choice of two sides. “Boy had the standard chopped steak again with 3 eggs and hash browns… This time he had over half chopped steak left so we got a to-go box,” one diner said.

Country Kitchen

Country Kitchen has a Smothered Chopped Steak plate made with a third-pound chopped steak grilled and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and savory beef gravy. “And the food? Absolutely delicious! Everything came out at the perfect temperature, tasted fresh, and was made with care. It was so good that we even ordered a crepe to take home!” one fan said.

Shoney’s

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The Half-O-Pound at Shoney’s is made with a fresh, hand-pattied, grain-fed, 100% ground beef patty topped with grilled sweet onions and mushrooms. With brown gravy. “10/10 food was amazing!!!! Hadn’t ate Shoney’s in over 25 years, it was everything I remember!!!” one fan said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a Road Kill meal made with chopped steak smothered with sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms and jack cheese, and served with your choice of two sides. “The roadkill is really under rated. Looks like road kill but tastes like heaven,” one Redditor said.