These restaurants serve crispy country fried steak with rich gravy.

Chicken-fried steak, AKA country-fried steak, is a Southern staple that evokes nostalgia for many people. It’s basically the carnivore’s version of fried chicken, usually involving a tender steak, sometimes cube steak, battered, seasoned, and deep-fried similar to fried chicken, and topped with a creamy gravy. It’s not the healthiest meal, but it’s delicious. Where can you get a country-fried steak dinner worth indulging in? Here are the 5 best country-fried steak dinners in America.

Cracker Barrel Country Fried Steak

Cracker Barrel’s golden crusted chicken-fried steak with creamy gravy is one of the most beloved in the country. Per the menu, it is “tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy” and served with two or three sides plus biscuits or muffins. “Cracker Barrel is actually pretty good,” writes a Redditor. Another says it is “delicious,” while a third agrees it is a first-stop shop for the meal. “Cracker Barrel is usually the first place I think of when I’m jonesing for CFS,” they write.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chicken Fried Steak

Cheddar’s serves hand-breaded country-fried steak in hearty servings that diners like. “I went for my first time last night and it will NOT be my last!! Absolutely wonderful food and service!! I got the Country Fried Steak….perfect!! Our waitress, Pam, was AWESOME!! And I am very critical of service. No complaints!!” one Yelper said. “My dinner was the best country fried streak I’ve had and I’ve tried a lot from different places.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evans Country Fried Steak

Bob Evans Country Fried Steak is served with rich gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans. The meal is worth making a second trip for, per diners. “Honestly, best one I’ve had in awhile was Bob Evans,” wrote one fan.

LongHorn Steakhouse Chicken Fried Steak

Not every LongHorn Steakhouse location has Chicken Fried Steak on the menu, but if you see it, the meal is worth ordering. It comes with a piece of hand-battered beef topped with country-style white pepper gravy and home-style mashed potatoes. The serving size is huge. “Too much for one person. It was very very good,” a TripAdvisor reviewer writes.

Texas Roadhouse Country Fried Sirloin

Texas Roadhouse Country Fried Sirloin, hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin fried until crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy, is large and delicious. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.