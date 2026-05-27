The best chain restaurants for crispy, gravy-covered country fried steak.

No, country fried steaks aren’t for everyone. The southern-inspired dish is basically a tweaked version of fried chicken, replacing poultry with a nice hunk of tenderized cube steak. It is usually served smothered in a white gravy along with savory sides like mashed potatoes, veggies, and biscuits. Where should you feast on the high-calorie, but satisfying meal? Here are 5 restaurant chain country fried steaks ranked worst to best.

Denny’s

Denny’s is a classic diner chain serving a reliable cafeteria-style chicken-fried steak breakfast. “A chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy. Served with two eggs* hash browns and choice of bread,” reads the menu. “Their country fried steak is delicious,” comments a Redditor.

Bob Evans

Diners love the homestyle peppery sausage gravy that comes with the Country Fried Steak at Bob Evans alongside mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. “Honestly, best one I’ve had in awhile was Bob Evans,” wrote one fan.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is famous for its hearty chicken-fried steak with gravy that features a delicious, crispy breading. “Tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” reads the menu. “Cracker Barrel is actually pretty good,” writes a Redditor. “Their chicken fried chicken is also delicious,” another diner says. “Cracker Barrel is usually the first place I think of when I’m jonesing for CFS,” a third agrees.

Cheddar’s

Cheddar’s is famous for its made-from-scratch, hand-breaded, buttermilk-marinated country-fried steak. “I went for my first time last night and it will NOT be my last!! Absolutely wonderful food and service!! I got the Country Fried Steak….perfect!! Our waitress, Pam, was AWESOME!! And I am very critical of service. No complaints!!” one Yelper wrote. “My dinner was the best country fried streak I’ve had and I’ve tried a lot from different places.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Country Fried Sirloin is a hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin that is fried until it’s crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy. Diners maintain it is perfect. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.