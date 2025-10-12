When I was a kid, nearly every restaurant served lamb chops. However, in 2025, the delicacy is harder to come by. While many places offer the meal as a seasonal special, usually in the spring, May to July, some places serve it year-round. If you are craving delicious, juicy lamb chops, no need to frantically search. Here are 7 restaurant chains with the best lamb chops.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is a high-end steakhouse chain serving perfectly broiled lamb chops. Each order comes with three thick-cut, marinated overnight, and broiled to steakhouse perfection chops.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is famous for serving expertly seasoned, double-cut lamb chops. They are served with a honey and mint crust to bring out the sweetness of the meat, and covered with a white wine and shallot jus. “The lamb rib chops at Capital Grille are very good. It’s 4, double chops. They put this mint gremolata on it as well that I really enjoy,” a Redditor writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse offers rich, savory lamb chops with elegant presentation. The entrée portion of absolutely decadent lamb chops consists of double-bone lamb chops, two to an order, served with a pistachio mint chimichurri atop a fava and English pea purée, mingling traditional lamb preparation with more complex flavors.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky is famous for robustly flavored lamb chops. While the menu varies by location, the New York City outpost serves Colorado Lamb Chops (4) for $65. One diner at the Miami location wrote that the lamb chops were “perfectly seared on the outside and succulent inside.”

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is a Brazilian steakhouse chain serving endless tableside lamb chops alongside all the other delicious churrasco-style meats. The lamb is marinated with fresh mint, white wine, and lemon before being fire-roasted, and is a favorite with diners at the chain.

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is another Churrascaria chain known for its tender, fire-roasted lamb loin chops. The meat is derived from the area just behind the rib cage, between the tenderloin and the flank. They are so popular, the chain revealed the recipe on its website.

KC Prime

KC Prime is another upscale steakhouse serving lamb chops. The Double Cut Australian Lamb Chops, $45, are delicious. “The lamb chops were excellent,” writes one diner