7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Meatloaf

Meatloaf is one of the most comforting, delicious foods to enjoy not just during the colder months but year-round. This humble dish is a testament to how impressive a simple recipe can be if the ingredients are top-notch. Many Americans have family recipes they swear by, but for those who want a little home comfort without having to cook or wash the dishes, there are some very impressive options available. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best meatloaf, according to fans.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory’s Famous Factory Meatloaf is served with mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, grilled onions, and fresh buttered corn. “Cheesecake Factory is so yummy! I always get the meatloaf (is that weird?),” one fan said. “Lol thank you. My people always poke fun at me for ordering meatloaf at a semi ‘fancy’ restaurant,” another commented. “Their meatloaf is absolutely delicious,” a third agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perkins

Perkins Homemade Meatloaf is a savory-sweet dish served over real mashed potatoes and topped with crispy onions and a rich beef gravy. Hungry diners can choose one side to round out their lunch or dinner: Grilled asparagus, fresh broccoli, green beans with bacon, butered corn, french fries, or crispy tots. Come hungry!

Golden Corral

Golden Corral has meatloaf and meatloaf sandwiches on the buffet. “Any way you slice it, our meatloaf is the best,” the chain says. “That meatloaf looks so good,” one fan commented. “I love the one with beef gravy on top,” another customer agreed.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Homestyle Meatloaf is served with “a heavy pour” of savory brown gravy and served with two sides. “I love their meatloaf dish and the sauce it comes with is awesome. They have a full bar and the drinks come out perfect,” one fan said.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner’s Iron City Meatloaf features griddle-seared meatloaf with rich brown gravy, creamy mashed potatoes and steamed green beans, and was featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. “This hearty meal is the ultimate comfort food, offering a mouthwatering blend of flavors that will transport you to a place of home cooked culinary bliss. Our Iron City Meatloaf is a must-try for anyone looking to indulge in a dish that has earned its fame and reputation. Order today and see why this meatloaf is a menu favorite!” the chain says.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse serves a fan-favorite Grilled Meatloaf, served with brown gravy, Brewski Onions, sautéed mushrooms,and mashed potatoes. “Went to Logan’s for lunch today. Had the meatloaf and a baked potato and broccoli. The food was really good! Much better than before. They gave me a huge serving of meatloaf and broccoli,” one happy customer said.

Claim Jumper

Claim Jumper’s Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes is a famously gigantic and generous dish. Each entree is made with beef, pork and vegetables slow-baked with tomato sauce, sliced thick and served with mashed potatoes, herb gravy and roasted vegetables. Customers love sides like the baked potato and creamy coleslaw.