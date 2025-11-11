6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Omelets, According to Breakfast Lovers

A well-made omelet is a near-perfect meal at any time, but especially for breakfast or brunch when that perfect combo of eggs, protein, veggies, and cheese provides the best start to the day. One of the most versatile of foods, an omelet can be tailored to exact specifications and of course it’s downright delicious. Here are six restaurant chains that serve up the best omelets, according to brunch lovers.

IHOP

IHOP excels when it comes to good breakfast items and the omelets are no exception. Diners can build their own omelets or enjoy fan-favorite options like the Big Steak Omelet. “Had a fantastic breakfast at IHOP this morning! Their chicken fajita omelette was very delicious!” one fan shared.

Broken Yolk Cafe

Diners at the Broken Yolk Cafe rave about the beautifully-cooked omelets on the menu. “Delicious! Got the MOM omelet and supplemented with ham and that way I get my veg with protein. My friend got the Ranchero skillet and Bloody Mary that comes with bacon 🥓. Generous portions,” one fan said.

Perkins

Perkins American Food Co. has delicious omelets on the menu, like the Granny’s Country Omelet. “I went for breakfast at Perkins the other day…..and it was fantastic. I got the California Eggs (w/Avocado) Benedict. My girl got the Granny’s Country Omelette with potatoes. BOTH….were delicious,” one fan said.

Denny’s

Denny’s can always be relied on for excellent omelets, diners say. “Sometimes a simple breakfast from Denny’s is the best. Cheese omelette, toast, biscuit,” one fan shared.

First Watch

The omelets at First Watch are fantastic, diners say. “My bacon omelet was so good, loaded with bacon. Their special toast is almost a meal in itself esp with their jam,” one fan said. “There are so many options and everything is so good! My favorites are the huge chocolate chip pancakes and literally every omelette!” another shared.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner has delicious fresh omelets on the menu. "Had a wonderful breakfast here. Hubby declared his the best ham and cheese omelette he'd ever had. Love that you can get steel cut oats, very rare," one happy diner said.