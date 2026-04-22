5 Popular Steakhouses Where the Steaks are Actually Wood-Fire Grilled

Enjoy a deep, smoky flavor at these popular steakhouse chains.

There is nothing like steak cooked on a wood-fired grill for amazing taste and texture—the compounds released from the burning wood result in a rich, beautiful flavor diners can’t get enough of. If you’re in the mood for steak and feel like something special, the following spots are worth visiting for outstanding meals and sides: Here are five excellent steakhouse chains that serve up beautifully-cooked wood-fire grilled steaks.

J. Gilbert’s

Gilbert’s guests can feast on Midwestern-raised, USDA Prime Black Angus beef cooked over an open wood-fire grill. “The filet mignon was phenomenal. Cooked perfectly, tender, and excellent flavor from the dry aging and wood-fired grill. The au gratin potatoes and creamed corn were both wonderful sides,” one fan shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill

Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill cooks ribeye, sirloin, and center-cut filet steaks over a wood fire for the ultimate taste and texture. Even the burgers are cooked on a wood-fire grill so you know you’re in for something special. “The steak (filet mignon) was great and the ultimate burger was on another level of great!” one diner shared.

Grizzly’s Grill

The hand-cut steaks at Grizzly’s Grill are seasoned and grilled over an open flame for that “perfect char and juicy finish”, resulting in generous portions of delicious food. “The tenderness of the steak and fatless cuts indicate that from the purchaser to the prep chef to the cook all paid attention to the details of the meat,” one happy diner said.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

The 21-day-aged steaks at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill are butchered in house, hand-trimmed and hardwood grilled to perfection. “Wonderful service. The ribeye was AMAZING,” one fan said. “I told her I liked a lot of fat on my ribeye and our waitress, Samantha, asked the cook to pick a real fatty cut. It was perfect!”

Fogo De Chão

The steaks and other delicious meat options at Fogo De Chão are cooked to perfection on a wood-fired grill. “Our Gaucho chefs honor a century of tradition, skillfully butchering, simply seasoning, and fire-roasting each cut over an open flame for an unforgettable experience,” the chain says.