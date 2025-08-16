7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Pulled Pork

Pulled pork is one of the most delicious and versatile foods you can get at a BBQ restaurant, whether stuffed into tacos, enjoyed on a giant platter, piled high into a sandwich, and so much more—there is no wrong way to enjoy this tangy, tasty meat. While many local BBQ joints offer fantastic hand-pulled pork, what about the big chains? Luckily customers have plenty of options where the quality and attention to detail is top-notch. Here are seven restaurant chains with the most tender, flavorful, smoky pulled pork you can get.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is famous for its delicious Pulled Pork, which is slow-smoked over hickory wood and seasoned with the award-winning Dickey’s Rib Rub. “The pulled pork sandwich was great, very fresh, tender, well seasoned meat. The service was very friendly and easy going. We’ll be back to try more on the menu!” one happy guest said.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has Pulled Pork on both the regular and happy hour menu. “Rib tips are decent, ribs are decent, pulled pork is decent, and their sides are honestly pretty amazing,” one Redditor said. The Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich is also a big hit.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ‘s Pulled Pork is low smoked and pulled. “I went with the pulled pork sandwich with a side of Mac & cheese and a Dr Pepper for my drink…you honestly cannot top that combo,” one happy customer said. “The service was good, & the food was delicious as always.”

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones Hand Pulled Pork is house-smoked for 9 hours, hand-pulled, and seasoned with salt and pepper. “Excellent, fresh and plentiful entrees. Pulled pork is so smoked and delicious without those big fat chunks you sometimes get with pulled pork. Not here, just meaty, tender, and juicy pork and super tasty sauces, 4 choices all amazing flavor,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ

Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwich is a special pork roast, slow-smoked until it’s fork-tender, hand-shredded and tossed in special sauce on a brioche bun. Fans love the melt-in-your-mouth texture and Carolina-style sauce. “The pork was juicy and tender and piled so high. The bun was thick, soft, and fluffy,” one guest raved.

Hard Rock Cafe

Did you know Hard Rock Cafe has a BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich made with hand-pulled smoked pork that might be the best thing on the menu? “The food was delicious! I got the spicy burger and my partner got the pulled pork sandwich both super juicy and flavorful,” one customer said.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ has a delicious Pulled Pork Sandwich on the menu, made with the chain’s famous slow-smoked pork, pulled and piled on a fresh bun. “The food was very good! I got broccoli which was average, but the Mac n cheese, corn bread, and pulled pork was delicious 10/10!!” one fan said.