7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ribeye Steaks

It’s not controversial to say the ribeye steak is one of the best, if not the best cut of steak. The beautiful marbling gives this meat exceptional flavor, tenderness, and juiciness, making it a fan-favorite option. It’s hard to mess up a high-quality ribeye, even if you’re just a humble home chef (KOW Steaks delivers American Wagyu straight to your door and has great info on how to perfect your technique). On days when you want a special experience and a truly exceptional cut of meat, there are certain steakhouses that can be relied on to serve up perfectly seared, rendered, delicious ribeyes every single time—and not every spot will break the bank. Here are seven restaurant chains with the absolute best ribeye steaks on the menu.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth's Chris (Marina Del Rey location) serves up one of the most delicious ribeye steaks I've ever had in my whole life, and others agree. "The cowboy ribeye is delicious at most Ruth Chris's I've been to. I'd put it above Morton's, Mastro's, and Fleming's in deliciousness, and equal to Capital Grille," one fan said. "Ruthies will never let me down. Even on a well done steak it still melts :)," another commented.

Capital Grille

Capital Grille’s bone-in Premium Ribeye is exceptional, customers say. “The Kona Rub dry aged ribeye at Capital Grille… literally ruined steak for me. I can’t get them anywhere else, it just doesn’t compare,” one fan said. “I still dream about that steak I had there in Boston 🤤,” another agreed.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has a fantastic Bone-In Ribeye, fans rave. “I’ve gotten about 100 ribeyes from Outback and they’ve all been perfect just like this,” one Redditor said. “I haven’t found any other restaurant that can cook a steak medium rare consistently that doesn’t cost $60 or taste like water.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Fans swear Morton’s Dry-Aged Ribeye (especially the 16 oz. “Proprietary” Prime Cajun Ribeye) is the best you can get. “Have been to a lot. Morton’s Cajun ribeye reigns supreme. The service is always top notch,” one customer said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s Ft. Worth Ribeye is incredible, guests say. “Fort Worth Ribeye is chefs kiss,” one fan raved. “16/20oz ribeye is my jam. But the bone-in ribeye is good also. Be sure to pick the steak you want out of the case in the front of the restaurant. I went last week, and it was excellent. Super tender, well seasoned, and cooked perfectly,” another agreed.

Delmonico’s

Delmonico’s Dry Aged Bone-in Ribeye is a revelation, fans rave. “The Dry Aged Rib-eye had a nice crust all throughout, with that nice funkiness you expect from a high-end dry-aged steak, with bits of fatiness that make it pleasant all throughout,” one guest said. “While I ordered a Sichuan Peppercorn sauce with this, I felt it wasn’t needed at all since the steak was so rich and had such a nicely pronounced beefy flavor which would’ve been complemented well with the butter add-ons.”

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse’s 20 oz Outlaw Ribeye is slept on, guests say, both in terms of value for money and great quality. “Hands down the best steak I’ve had in my life,” one impressed Redditor said. “Longhorn is so good. And my steak is done right everytime. And that seasoning they put on the steak and fries is bomb,” another commented.