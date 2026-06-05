These steakhouse chains deliver standout food, service, and atmosphere.

When you go out for a nice steak dinner, you aren’t just paying for a hunk of meat and sides. It’s also about the whole experience. I remember going to The Capital Grille for the first time in high school at The Sommerset Collection in the Detroit suburbs. It was my first real experience at a swanky steakhouse, and everything from the dim lighting and bougie decor to the stellar service and perfectly cooked steaks and sides set a high standard for steak dinners to come. Where can you get it all, delicious food and the whole steakhouse vibe? Here are 6 restaurant chains with the best steak dinner experience, according to diners.

The Capital Grille

I will die on the hill that Capital Grille is the best chain for a great steak, even better service, and an upscale experience. I recently dined at the King of Prussia location with my family, and not only was the meal 5-star worthy, but the ambiance and service were as top-notch as the fanciest and most expensive restaurants. If you really want to indulge in what the steakhouse has to offer, get the Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye, basically the tastiest, juiciest steak I’ve ever had. It features an intense, savory porcini mushroom and red chili crust, and is finished with 15-year-aged balsamic vinegar. And, make sure to get the trademark lobster mac and cheese.

Ruth’s Chris

If you like your steak served in sizzling butter deliciousness in an old school steakhouse environment. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is another higher-end steakhouse that many diners swear by. It delivers consistently high-quality steaks cooked in 1200-degree ovens and is “top tier,” per fans. “Ruthies will never let me down. Even on a well-done steak it still melts,” someone said.

Texas Roadhouse

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If you want to feast on meat in a more casual, Lone Star state-inspired setting, head to Texas Roadhouse. According to diners, it offers unbeatable value, with delicious meat, large portions of sides, and a fun atmosphere. “Our local Roadhouse is extremely well managed. It’s shows from the service to the food,” one person said. Another said it is “pretty good for the price,” adding they “really recommend going there.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

When I am craving steak but don’t feel like getting dressed up, I head on over to my local Longhorn Steakhouse, where I can reliably get a good cut of meat at an affordable price, offering the best quality, consistency, and price balance. Insiders maintain that one of the reasons why the meat is so good, is that the chain is owned by Darden, and they use the same supplier as they do for other brands, including The Capital Grille. “I got the 20 oz outlaw ribeye at Longhorn and was shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared,” one person wrote. “Huge baked potato and great Caesar salad all for $32. Big fan!”

Del Frisco’s

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Grille is another bougie steakhouse worth splurging on. The chain wins prestigious honors for its wine programs and dining experiences, including numerous Wine Spectator Grand Awards and Best of Award of Excellence for its extensive wine lists, and OpenTable Diners’ Choice Awards, and the Del Frisco’s Grille in New York scored the Concierge Choice Award. The steaks are next-level gourmet. I recently dined at the Philadelphia locations, inside the inside a historic landmark that was once First Pennsylvania Bank, and it was one of the better steakhouse experiences. You can’t go wrong with any of the splurge steaks, and the filet at Del Frisco’s is “absolute perfection,” according to Redditors.

Fogo de Chão

If you want to enjoy a variety of steaks and other meats in a continuous tableside churrasco experience, make a reservation at Fogo de Chão. The bacon-wrapped filet mignon, garlic steak, and the Picanha are delicious. And the sides and salad bar are the ultimate culinary experience.