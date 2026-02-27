5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Smothered Steak

These chains serve smothered steak loaded with gravy.

Smothered steak is the perfect winter-weather classic comfort food dish, made with tender seasoned steak covered—or smothered!—in rich gravy, often served with creamy mashed potatoes. This staple Southern-inspired dish is simple yet versatile, and such a treat when you want something truly satisfying that will hit the spot. If you want to enjoy smothered steak without the fuss or cleanup, here are five chain restaurants with the most delicious, comforting smothered steak dishes.

Quaker Steak & Lube

The Smothered Steak Skillet at Quaker Steak & Lube is made with USDA hand-cut steak tips lightly seasoned & smothered with mushrooms, red pepper, onions, cheddar-jack & a drizzle of Golden Garlic. This delicious meal is served with garlic toast and a choice of Sidecar. The chain is also famous for having a variety of fan-favorite wings on the menu.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for huge portions of quality comfort food, so of course they have a delicious smothered steak on the menu. The Country Fried Steak at Cracker Barrel is tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy. “Honestly Cracker Barrel has great country fried steak,” one diner said about this fan-favorite meal.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, like the Bigfoot Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs. This dish is made with 10 oz of steak smothered in country gravy, served with three eggs any style, two homemade biscuits, and the choice of side. The Homemade Meatloaf with Crispy Onion Straws is another gravy-soaked comfort dish.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perkins American Food Co.

The Steak & Peppers Skillet at Perkins American Food Co. is a filling, delicious menu item perfect for a cold day. This dish is made from USDA steak tips with tender red bell peppers, grilled red onions, mushrooms and a rich beef gravy served over breakfast potatoes. There’s also a Country Fried Steak plate made from lightly breaded steak topped with country-style cream gravy and served with two dinner sides.

Bob Evans

The Mushroom and Onion Chopped Steak plate at Bob Evans is served with mashed potatoes, gravy and broccoli, and topped with green onions. There’s also a Country-Fried Steak Platter made with two pieces of lightly breaded tender beef and mashed potatoes smothered with country gravy, and served with green beans.