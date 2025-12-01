4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Wings, According to Wing Fanatics

Wings used to be a cheap option when going out to eat or just buying them to cook at home, but those days are sadly long gone. I recently checked out raw party wings at my local grocery store and was shocked to see they now cost more per pound than regular chicken! Luckily there are many chains still serving up delicious wings that are worth every penny, whether you like savory, spicy, or a mix of different flavors and rubs. So which spots are offering excellent wings right now? Here are four chains where the wings are amazing, according to fans.

Bonchon Chicken

Diners rave about the delicious wings at Bonchon, which come in flavors like Soy Garlic and Korean BBQ. “Came by the other day with some coworkers after seeing they had a $1 wing special (dine-in only). Bonchon is known for their Korean Fried Chicken, and they definitely deliver on that crispy goodness. I went with the Yangnyeom and Soy Garlic sauces—both packed with flavor and hit the spot. For a buck each? That’s a steal,” one guest said.

Wingstop

Wingstop is still a massively popular choice for serving up great chicken wings. “Wingstop any sauce with ranch is goated, plus honey hot seasoning on the fries,” one Redditor said. “I genuinely don’t like fast food, but Wingstop Atomic flavor for some reason has me addicted,” another agreed.

Atomic Wings

The wings at Atomic Wings are outstanding, fans say. “When I say this place is amazing, IT IS AMAZING,” one diner shared. “I had me some lemon pepper wings, and mild buffalo wings and I nearly ate the whole entire wing bones and all. The manager showed me this chicken sandwich called the Korean barbecue chicken sandwich and hands down this was the best chicken sandwich I ever ate.”

Zaxby’s

The chicken wings at Zaxby’s are absolutely delicious, diners say. “As an Atlanta native, there’s a wing restaurant on every corner. I never get lemon pepper because it’s usually just way too salty. But Zaxby’s put all the love and care into these ngl. Perfect amount of flavor and crispness. If I had a wing review page, these would be stamped and approved 😂,” one fan raved. “I haven’t had Zaxby’s since I was 8 and I still dream of those wings,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e