Wings are the ultimate finger food, offering a burst of bold flavors that can be spicy, sweet, tangy, or savory. Whether you prefer them crispy, saucy, or smoked to perfection, everyone has their ideal wing and when they’re done right, it’s an unforgettable dining experience. And when they’re not made to perfection, it’s disappointing, plus a waste of money. To avoid that dissatisfaction, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite spots they swear by. From well known spots to pizza joints, here are the top five places culinary pros go for good wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Wings and sports just go together and Buffalo Wild Wings perfectly blends a fun sports bar atmosphere with great wings that have a variety of sauces and unique flavors. The chain is a go-to for Brian Gunterman’s, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. “Their classic wings boast a delightful crunch that only comes from fresh, never-frozen ingredients,” he says. “You can clearly see they cook them based on temperature rather than just timing.” He adds, “The skin adheres tightly to the meat instead of peeling away, illustrating true kitchen expertise over mass production.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hooters

It may sound like a cliché, but there’s other reasons people go to Hooters other than for the restaurant’s iconic orange shorts and white tank tops uniform. The wings are really good. “Their breaded wings are surprisingly underrated,” says Gunterman. “The coating creates a robust exterior that keeps moisture in, and when paired with their spicy garlic sauce, it delivers an experience reminiscent of traditional bar wings, crispy, salty, and bold,” he explains.

Wingstop

For wing enthusiasts, Wingstop is a favorite for its wide-ranging selection, diverse sauces and great flavors. “It’s one of the few places you can order crispy or well done wings and it comes out how you want it every single time,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. Additionally, “Wingstop has very affordable pricing along with a variety of flavors,” says Chef Andrew. “They are among the elites when it comes to shopping for wings.”

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza might be a must-have for pizza, Chef Andrew says the wings should not be overlooked. “Honestly Domino’s Pizza wings ordered well done are insanely good. He explains, “They do it the best out of all the pizza chains and they actually have quite a few sauces to choose from–BBQ, buffalo, mango habanero and you can even do garlic sauce upon request.”

Bonchon

For a delicious take on the classic wing, Bonchon serves up crispy, double-fried texture, bold Korean-inspired flavors, and the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and spicy that are an obsession for Chef Andrew. “I love their Korean style wings,’ he says. “They deliver an amazing crunch and are paired with an array of sauces to choose from like soy garlic and several different spicy glazes.” He adds, “If you kind find a local bonchon you are in a ton of luck, that caramelized crunchy exterior will have you addicted.”